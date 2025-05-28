“No”: JoJo Siwa shuts down dating rumors with Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa set the records straight again about the continued speculations that she is in a romantic relationship with fellow former Celebrity Big Brother UK alum Chris Hughes. On Monday, May 26, 2025, in an episode of ITV's Lorraine, the Dance Moms star addressed her true relationship status with Hughes, and she said that they are not dating.
When it was suggested that Chris Hughes was her boyfriend, the Karma singer reportedly laughed and gave a short, one-word response:
"No."
About making her close relationship with the Love Island star exclusive, JoJo Siwa jokingly told Lorraine host Andi Peters:
"Christopher [Hughes] and I have had a lot of chats. We have never gone into the kitchen and said, 'My head's not turning anyway.'"
JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes' romance rumors only intensified after they left CBB UK. They have developed a close friendship and often gush about each other during interviews. However, despite the speculations, the Karma singer's interview in Lorraine wasn't the first time she denied that there's any romantic relationship going on between them.
In her appearance on The Viall Files podcast on April 30, 2025, Siwa vehemently denied any romantic relationship with Hughes. She also said that he wasn't the reason why she broke up with Australian influencer Kath Ebbs.
JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes continue to spark romance rumors despite denying the allegations
Despite saying that Chris Hughes is not her boyfriend, JoJo Siwa and the former Love Island star continue to spark romance rumors. On May 19, 2025, Hughes shared a series of photos on his Instagram in line with the Karma singer's 22nd birthday. The photos featured their recent holiday in Mexico, where he and Siwa were photographed in several PDA poses.
In one of the pictures, Chris Hughes can be seen snuggling with JoJo Siwa on a couch, with another one of them embracing each other during a meal. In the caption, he alluded to the vacation as the "prettiest" seven days he had. Siwa shared her own collection of pictures from the same vacation, adding more PDA photos that kept fans thinking that they are together.
Moreover, The Sun reported on May 22, 2025, that the duo had been seen locking lips during the same Mexican holiday. Per the pictures shared, the two can be seen floating in a pool at an adults-only Mexican hotel while kissing. The outlet also quoted a source saying that the pair "snogged in full view of other holidaymakers" and were "very hands on."
JoJo Siwa further ignited the romance rumors when she shouted out Chris Hughes in the middle of her performance during her concert in Mexico. While singing her version of Kim Carnes' Bette Davis Eyes, she changed the lyrics from "Bette Davis" to "Chris Hughes."
She did the same again during the second night of her concert in London on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, per The Sun. After the performance, she addressed the crowd, telling them that she changed the lyrics because it made her "happy."
JoJo Siwa is currently on tour, with more concert dates in the US scheduled for July and August. She's also set to headline the 21st annual Back Lot bash in Chicago on Sunday, June 29, 2025.