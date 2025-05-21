Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa get fans talking with cozy pics from “the prettiest 7 days” together

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes continue to make headlines with their close bond after sharing pictures of them getting cozy with each other during a recent holiday in Mexico. The Karma singer celebrated her 22nd birthday on Monday, May 19, 2025, and the following day, the former Love Island UK star shared a carousel of photos showing him and the singer snuggling and laughing together.

Among the assortment of pictures Hughes shared is a black-and-white picture of him and Siwa sitting, with their heads leaning against each other. There's also a photo of them from their trip to Universal Orlando's resort, another one of them smiling while snuggling on a sofa, and there's also a picture of the pair embracing during a meal. In the caption, Chris Hughes wrote:

"The previous 7 days have been the prettiest."

Meanwhile, in the comments, JoJo Siwa wrote, "&happiest :). Heart is overflowing." They further made headlines when the Karma singer shared her own version of their PDA-filled photos on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. More pictures of them being sweet and cozy with each other, including a picture of Hughes' hand on Siwa's thigh and another cuddling session.

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have been the subject of romance rumors after they became close during their time on Celebrity Big Brother UK. They've only fueled the rumors since getting out of the Big Brother House because of their deep friendship.

Their photos got fans talking online. A fan on X shared their pictures, saying the pair "SURELY JUST HARD LAUNCHED" their relationship.

JoJo Siwa, who recently broke up with Kath Ebbs, gave a shout-out to Chris Hughes onstage

On May 21, 2025, JoJo Siwa got candid about her breakup with Australian influencer Kath Ebbs after a heated conversation during the wrap party for Celebrity Big Brother UK on April 25. The former Dance Mom star said in the April 30 episode of The Viall Files that Ebbs allegedly cussed her out, wanting to know the status of their relationship.

She reportedly said at the time that she was "not in a place to talk," allegedly prompting Ebbs to ask her if she wanted to "end things" with them. Siwa said:

"I said, 'If you ask me tomorrow, I don't know my answer. If you ask me right now, my answer is yes.'"

JoJo Siwa added that Ebbs had taken her answer as a "yes." Meanwhile, their recent breakup has only fueled the rumors that she's in a relationship with Chris Hughes. While neither of them confirmed it, Siwa talked about her "genuine friendship" and "special friendship" with Hughes with Us Magazine on May 6. They have been sharing snippets of their friendship on social media.

Moreover, they further ignited the rumors when JoJo Siwa made a shout-out to Chris Hughes during her concert in Mexico City. She was singing Bette Davis Eyes, but instead of the lyrics, "she's got Bette Davis eyes," she sang, "Chris Hughes eyes."

A clip of the performance and the shout-out has been shared on social media, with fans further speculating about the current status of their relationship.

During her time in Celebrity Big Brother UK, JoJo Siwa revealed her realization about her s*xuality: that she was queer, not a lesbian.

