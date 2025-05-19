"She has no shame whatsoever" — Netizens react to JoJo Siwa cozying up to Chris Hughes in new photo from their Mexico trip

Love Island alum, Chris Hughes shared a picture of himself and JoJo Siwa on Snapchat on Sunday, May 18, 2025, writing "Finally reunited" on it. The picture showed the two seemingly cozied up on a couch. According to The Independent UK, Siwa performed at Mexico City's Te Emblema festival before she met her Big Brother co-star at a hotel.

Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa were both contestants on the 24th series of the reality TV series, Celebrity Big Brother. The two formed a close bond, with Siwa even describing Hughes as her "platonic soulmate."

The picture was later shared by @PopCrave on X and has since gone viral, receiving more than 9.3 million views and 22K likes. People took to the platform to react to the picture, with one person claiming that JoJo "has no shame whatsoever"

"jojo is literally on top of him honestly she has no shame whatsoever"

Expand Tweet

Some netizens were seemingly surprised at seeing JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes huddled so close together. Meanwhile, others speculated if the former was bisexual and not just a lesbian.

"A lesbian and a gay man hooking up was just not on my bingo card. I would lost bingo forever cause I wouldn’t think of this," an X user wrote.

"JoJo really said ‘child star to chaos icon’ and booked a flight to prove it," another user said.

"She got bored with the lbgtq and decided she didn't need their support anymore. But when you see the kind of adults she was around as a kid you'll understand she was just confused and trying to figure out those emotions. Wouldn't be surprised if we see a complete turnaround for her, and her support start to attack her," another person wrote.

"wait, thought y'all said she was lesbian or was that a lie? maybe she's bi?" an X user stated.

Some social media users remarked on the "biphobia" being apparent in the tweet's comment section. For the unversed, "biphobia" is a term used for prejudice or hatred against people who identify as bisexual.

"Is jojo finally becoming a normal real american white woman ?" a netizen wondered.

"i can't stand her but the biphobia in these replies is insane," a user said.

"plot twist: she’s just checking if he’s breathing," a netizen said.

Chris Hughes flew to Mexico to see JoJo Siwa

The now-viral picture of Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa cozying up came after Hughes flew to Mexico on Sunday to see Siwa, who was scheduled to perform at a festival. It is worth noting that the Dance Moms star will also be celebrating her 22nd birthday in Mexico on Monday, May 19, 2025.

Following her performance, JoJo Siwa uploaded a carousel post on her Instagram handle, including a backstage picture with Chris. In the caption of the post, the Celebrity Big Brother star thanked the festival for having her, stating that the "crowd was unreal," adding that they were "all so amazing."

"Mexico, what a beautiful 24 hours my oh my. Thank you @tecate_emblema for having me:) The crowd was UNREAL, you all were so amazing. Thank you for the love and kindness and energy you gave to me on stage❤️ Lil mini photo dump from the last 24 hours, I have so many more but these for now:)" she wrote.

JoJo Siwa confirmed her relationship with Australian content creator, Kath Ebbs, in January 2025. However, following Celebrity Big Brother, Ebb shared a TikTok video alleging that Siwa "dumped" them at the show's wrap-up party.

