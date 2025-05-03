When did JoJo Siwa come out as queer? ‘Celebrity Big Brother UK’ star slams critics claiming her sexuality is fake

JoJo Siwa has recently opened up on the criticism she faced for coming out as queer. She slammed her critics and also expressed gratitude for people who have supported her.
Siwa was part of the Celebrity Big Brother UK season 24 that took place earlier this year. During the show, she came out as queer, saying (via US Weekly):
"I’ve always told myself I’m a lesbian, but I think being here, I’ve realized, ‘Oh no, I’m not a lesbian, I’m queer.' I think that’s really cool. I’m switching letters.”
However, she faced criticism from many people online, who even claimed that her sexuality is fake. In an interview with US Weekly, published on May 2, 2025, Siwa slammed her critics, saying:
"That was one of the conversations that I thought would never see the light of day! But I don’t mind that it did, because I actually think it starts a very beautiful conversation. I think queer joy is so special and so magical ... It’s nothing to be ashamed of. The world is going crazy with that one though. It flabbergasts me."
JoJo Siwa had also developed a good understanding with fellow houseguest at the Celebrity Big Brother, Danny Beard. They had deep conversations, and she explained that it made her realize that she was putting herself in a box.
JoJo Siwa further clarifies 'frustrating' theory people went with regarding her sexuality
The singer, actor, and media personality also developed a good friendship with Chris Hughes while on Celebrity Big Brother. Hence, when she came out as queer, many people claimed that it was only to open up and progress this attraction towards Hughes.
In the aforementioned interview, Siwa said about this:
"It’s so funny to me that the world ran with that, because I don’t want to say one thing and then change my mind one day and have the world do exactly what they’re doing now. I think that’s why I realized queer is such a beautiful term because it doesn’t say one thing.
"People scratch at the surface for absolutely anything they can and it’s not worth it for me to get upset over something like that. But it frustrates me, with people lying or looking for things. It’s the furthest thing. I see what people are reaching for but guys, come on your arms are not that long!"
Siwa further spoke at length about her sexuality and how she felt she was putting herself in a box when she labeled herself only as a lesbian. She explained that she has had relationships with women, men, and non-binary people.
JoJo Siwa clarifies her breakup with Kath Ebbs
On April 25, JoJo Siwa and Kath Ebbs split up at the wrap party of Celebrity Big Brother. As per US Weekly, Ebbs accused Siwa of emotional cheating with Chris Hughes.
Siwa, however, has denied such claims. She asserted that she has spoken to Ebbs and that they said that out of anger and frustration. She said that there were many reasons for their breakup, but Chris Hughes wasn't one of them. She concluded that there was "no muddy water" between them.
