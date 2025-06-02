"On the first day of pride month" - Netizens react to Chris Hughes sharing seemingly intimate bed selfie with Jojo Siwa

Celebrity Big Brother UK star Chris Hughes posted a seemingly intimate bed selfie with Jojo Siwa on Snapchat on June 1, 2025. This post comes after Jojo Siwa denied dating rumors on the ITV talk show Lorraine on May 26, 2025. The two met while filming the 24th season of the British reality television show.

While both Hughes and Siwa have denied dating rumors, their closeness on the show and regular cozy posts have led to online speculations. The snap was reuploaded by the X user @PopBase. It went viral, garnering over 120,000 likes and 13,000 reposts.

According to The Sun's April 26, 2025, report, Kath Ebbs announced their breakup in an Instagram video. They stated that after Jojo Siwa entered Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year, she allegedly ended their relationship despite having planned to get married.

One netizen (@oldfashionedjaz) brought up Siwa's former partner, saying that if they were in Ebbs' place, they would be upset after seeing their ex with a man during Pride Month.

"Getting cheated on with a MAN on national television and then those two post some sh*t like this on the first day of pride month would make me blow something up," they wrote.

Some netizens were seemingly displeased with the picture, as they criticized Jojo Siwa for posting it during Pride Month. One user (@fopminui) jokingly said they couldn't believe Siwa and Chris Hughes, who appeared in the third season of the popular reality show Love Island, were posting such pictures.

"Wasnt Jojo Siwa a lesbian?? Umm doing all of this on pride too… this is strange," one netizen wrote.

"Backstabbing gay community and Posting this on the first day of Pride Month is a punishable offense," another netizen added.

"If you'd have told me at the beginning of the year jojo siwa would comment on a thirst trap of chris hughes from love island I'd have neverrrr ever believed you let alone them actually being together," one X user wrote.

While some netizens supported Jojo Siwa, saying that she should feel free to explore her sexuality, one user (@BRAND0NHILTON) speculated that the singer and Chris Hughes were supposedly doing a publicity stunt.

"This poor girl was abused in front of the world and exploited by her own parents her entire life and y'all wonder why she's confused as a young adult? Let her be happy and find her own way - whatever that might be," one X user wrote.

"She's young and still finding herself as a celebrity in front of the world. She might be bi, pansexual, etc. the best thing the public could do is keep supporting her," another user added.

"I can't tell if this is all a publicity stunt because they're both gay, or just for her because she saw how hard she flopped when she came out as super gay… either way it doesn't feel genuine?!?" A netizen wrote.

What did Jojo Siwa say about Chris Hughes in her latest interview?

Jojo Siwa and Chris Hughes (Image via Instagram/@chrishughesofficial)

In her latest interview with The Guardian, which was released on June 2, 2025, the singer was asked whether her relationship with Chris Hughes is platonic or romantic. She replied that it was not platonic, that they have a "beautiful connection," and that they feel strongly for each other.

"It's not platonic anymore, and it's been a beautiful development, a beautiful connection, and I'm absolutely head over heels for him, and he's the same way," she said.

Siwa then denied the PR stunt rumors, saying she was happy with him. She also said that these days, she smiles more because of Hughes.

"Clearly, you've never been around us. I won't ever speak for him, but for me, personally, the happiness in my life just radiates off of me right now. Literally yesterday, I was massaging my cheeks; I've never [before] been in pain from smiling so much," the singer said.

According to The Sun's January 14, 2025, report, Chris Hughes's last public relationship was with professional golfer Annabel Dimmock. They separated in 2022.

