What is Tyrese Gibson’s net worth? Ex-wife motions for the actor to be put behind bars for allegedly refusing to pay $492,000 legal fees 

Samantha Lee has filed a motion for a criminal contempt ruling against her ex-husband, Tyrese Gibson. She alleges that the actor still hasn't paid her and her team the $492K that he is liable for.

For the unversed, Samantha and Tyrese finalized their divorce in 2020, but have been engaged in a legal battle since then over financial issues. As per Complex, the court ordered Tyrese to pay Samantha $49,2651.99. However, Samantha's team claims that the actor “has made no effort whatsoever” to pay the fee despite being capable of doing so.

As per the Celebrity Net Worth, Tyrese Gibson has an estimated net worth of $3 million. He has made money through his various movies like the Fast and Furious franchise, Transformers, and more, along with his R&B albums, advertisements, and more.

However, in 2017, he claimed to be broke after his divorce from Norma Mitchell. He then married and got a divorce from Samantha Lee as well, which now includes monthly child support and other fees.

More about Samantha Lee's motion against Tyrese Gibson

Tyrese Gibson at the Invest Fest 2024 (Image via Getty)

According to Complex, Gibson owes $492,651.99 to her and her legal teams, The Gleklen Law Firm and Bloom Lines Alexander. They are now filing for a motion that could see the actor in jail for around 20 days. This would be his fourth contempt ruling, having already issued one on May 4, 2023, October 3, 2023, and October 4, 2024.

Meanwhile, as per Celebrity Net Worth, Tyrese Gibson is also due back pay for child support to Samantha Lee. He was initially asked to pay $20,000 per month, but got it down to $10,000 per month following a court hearing. However, he hasn't paid that either, as he was reportedly paying just $2,236 per month.

A judge in Fulton County, Georgia, ordered Tyrese to pay $237,000 in back pay to Samantha for the child support fee on April 25, 2023. He was temporarily detained over alleged underpayment in September 2024. This time, he was ordered to pay $73,000 to Samantha, including her legal fees.

It's unclear if he made the payment, and the aforementioned $492,651.99 is separate from these child support fees.

Tyrese Gibson spoke about Samantha Lee last year

Tyrese Gibson appeared on Angela Lee's Lip Service in August 2024. During the podcast, the Rogue Hostage actor spoke about Samantha Lee, explaining that she hurt him a lot. When asked if there was a chance of him reconciling with Samantha, he said:

“There’s nobody in the world who’s caught me more off guard and hurt me more than that woman. So no, I don’t trust you. I will never ever be able to unsee an unfeel. Doesn’t mean I’m festering and I’m bitter. It means thank you Jesus that someone in their true intentions was revealed to me and I’m gonna make the decision to not hang out with pain."

Tyrese and Samantha got married in 2017 and share a daughter named Soraya Lee Gibson. They got a divorce in 2020.

