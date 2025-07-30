“Finding it together was really special”— Cynthia Erivo on reconnecting with Ariana Grande through Wicked: For Good

Cynthia Erivo reunites with her Wicked co-star Ariana Grande in the second part of the movie, which is expected to drop in movie theaters later this year, along with Jonathan Bailey. The Oscar-nominated actress opened up about their characters' arcs in the upcoming movie.In an exclusive interview with Brit+Co, published on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, Erivo shared that there was some sort of a discovery in both her and Grande's characters as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively, and their friendship going into Wicked: For Good. &quot;Discovering how these two women have grown together and grown apart in ways, but had to rediscover each other was a really interesting, lovely sort of journey that they have to come to in their own time. And so myself and Ariana finding it together was really special,&quot; she said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhen asked to name something special about her and Ariana Grande's reunion in the upcoming film, Cynthia Erivo said she couldn't name just one thing &quot;because the whole thing was [a] massive journey.&quot; She also talked about how Elphaba, Glinda, and Fiyero's (Jonathan Bailey) characters have grown, and that she loves the progression of their story.Cynthia Erivo teases what's coming in Wicked: For GoodIn Wicked: For Good, Glinda becomes Glinda the Good while Elphaba continues to become more misunderstood by the people of Oz. Glinda will announce that Fiyero and she are engaged, but he will later reconnect with Elphaba to admit their romantic feelings for each other.The storyline for Part 2 of the movie builds up the complicated reunion and emotional tension between the two witches and the decisions they've made for themselves. As teased in the official trailer, there will be a wedding, which is bound to further complicate Glinda's relationship with Elphaba. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBesides the impending drama, Cynthia Erivo teased about the &quot;spice&quot; fans can expect in Wicked: For Good in her interview with People back in February. &quot;I think you can expect a little bit of spice in the second part because they've grown up a little bit. They're not in school anymore. They've stepped into their careers and stepped into their choices, and we'll see a little bit of spice, I think. For sure. It's necessary,&quot; she said.Ariana Grande also talked about the sequel during her appearance at the Santa Barbara International Festival back in February. She described the film as &quot;very special&quot; and &quot;very emotional,&quot; further explaining that it &quot;embodies unconditional love, forgiveness, and friendship.&quot;Besides the drama-filled and emotional storyline, the songs in the sequel will feature the same emotions. Cynthia Erivo said on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast in December 2024 that Elphaba's new songs will pack an emotional punch, something that she's unsure if the audience will be ready for.Director John M. Chu also hinted that Part 2 will take a much darker tone than the first Wicked movie, which mostly focused on new friendships and the fun life at Shiz. About Wicked: For Good, he told Variety in January: &quot;It gets messy.&quot;Wicked: For Good is coming out in movie theaters worldwide on November 21, 2025, a year after the first movie came out. Most of the same cast will be back, including Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, and Jeff Goldblum.