  • home icon
  • Movies
  • “Finding it together was really special”— Cynthia Erivo on reconnecting with Ariana Grande through Wicked: For Good

“Finding it together was really special”— Cynthia Erivo on reconnecting with Ariana Grande through Wicked: For Good

By Kinette Sumadia
Published Jul 30, 2025 00:52 GMT
Elphaba and Glinda in Wicked: For Good (Image via Universal Pictures)
Elphaba and Glinda in Wicked: For Good (Image via YouTube/ Universal Pictures)

Cynthia Erivo reunites with her Wicked co-star Ariana Grande in the second part of the movie, which is expected to drop in movie theaters later this year, along with Jonathan Bailey. The Oscar-nominated actress opened up about their characters' arcs in the upcoming movie.

Ad

In an exclusive interview with Brit+Co, published on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, Erivo shared that there was some sort of a discovery in both her and Grande's characters as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively, and their friendship going into Wicked: For Good.

"Discovering how these two women have grown together and grown apart in ways, but had to rediscover each other was a really interesting, lovely sort of journey that they have to come to in their own time. And so myself and Ariana finding it together was really special," she said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

When asked to name something special about her and Ariana Grande's reunion in the upcoming film, Cynthia Erivo said she couldn't name just one thing "because the whole thing was [a] massive journey." She also talked about how Elphaba, Glinda, and Fiyero's (Jonathan Bailey) characters have grown, and that she loves the progression of their story.

Cynthia Erivo teases what's coming in Wicked: For Good

In Wicked: For Good, Glinda becomes Glinda the Good while Elphaba continues to become more misunderstood by the people of Oz. Glinda will announce that Fiyero and she are engaged, but he will later reconnect with Elphaba to admit their romantic feelings for each other.

Ad

The storyline for Part 2 of the movie builds up the complicated reunion and emotional tension between the two witches and the decisions they've made for themselves. As teased in the official trailer, there will be a wedding, which is bound to further complicate Glinda's relationship with Elphaba.

Ad

Besides the impending drama, Cynthia Erivo teased about the "spice" fans can expect in Wicked: For Good in her interview with People back in February.

"I think you can expect a little bit of spice in the second part because they've grown up a little bit. They're not in school anymore. They've stepped into their careers and stepped into their choices, and we'll see a little bit of spice, I think. For sure. It's necessary," she said.
Ad

Ariana Grande also talked about the sequel during her appearance at the Santa Barbara International Festival back in February. She described the film as "very special" and "very emotional," further explaining that it "embodies unconditional love, forgiveness, and friendship."

Besides the drama-filled and emotional storyline, the songs in the sequel will feature the same emotions. Cynthia Erivo said on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast in December 2024 that Elphaba's new songs will pack an emotional punch, something that she's unsure if the audience will be ready for.

Ad

Director John M. Chu also hinted that Part 2 will take a much darker tone than the first Wicked movie, which mostly focused on new friendships and the fun life at Shiz. About Wicked: For Good, he told Variety in January: "It gets messy."

Wicked: For Good is coming out in movie theaters worldwide on November 21, 2025, a year after the first movie came out. Most of the same cast will be back, including Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, and Jeff Goldblum.

About the author
Kinette Sumadia

Kinette Sumadia

Twitter icon

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ahana Mukhopadhyay
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications