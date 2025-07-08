7 things we’re looking forward to seeing in Wicked: For Good

Set to be released in theatres on November 21, 2025, Wicked: For Good is the sequel to Jon M. Chu's popular musical, Wicked. While the 2024 film is based on the first act of Winnie Holzman and Stephen Schwartz's 2003 stage musical, Wicked: For Good starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande is inspired by its second act. The upcoming movie will witness the return of several familiar faces.

Ad

In Wicked: For Good, Erivo's Elphaba and Grande's Glinda slowly adjust to their new identities in the Land of Oz. They also start to recognize that their contradictory life paths will test their relationship in many ways. While the narrative stays true to the second act of the stage musical for the most part, viewers can also expect some unexpected surprises that set it apart.

The exciting trailer of Wicked: For Good makes it clear that there are many reasons to tune into the upcoming musical fantasy, but the ones mentioned on this list certainly top the list.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources.

7 intriguing things that makes Wicked: For Good worth waiting for

1) The narrative time jump

Fans are interested to see how the relationship between Elphaba and Glinda changes (Image via Official Instagram Page)

When fans last saw the former roommates in Wicked, Elphaba had come to the realization that Jeff Goldblum's Wizard and Michelle Yeoh's Madame Morrible are nothing like the righteous image they project. As a result, she decides to rebel against the Wizard and the established order. At first, Glinda wants her to reconsider, but eventually understands that Elphaba has to stand by her principles.

Ad

When the duo say their final goodbyes, it sets the stage for a possible confrontation, which will take place in Wicked: For Good as showcased in the trailer. In the stage musical, many things change in the Land of Oz when the second act starts after intermission, and so, movie lovers can expect that there will be a time jump in Wicked: For Good as well.

Even though Wicked: For Good may not specify how much time has passed exactly, similar to the musical, it will certainly address how the characters have changed with time. This will particularly appeal to fans who want to know whether their favorite characters have evolved for the better or worse.

Ad

2) The connect with The Wizard of Oz

Like the previous movie, Wicked: For Good will also have many story elements that connect with fans of The Wizard of Oz (Image via Official Instagram Page)

Fans of Wicked are aware that the events in the movie take place before the arrival of Dorothy Gale. Judy Garland's Dorothy won over viewers in the 1939 adaptation of L. Frank Baum's novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, which inspired Gregory Maguire's Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, the book that the stage musical is based on.

Ad

Like Wicked, the narrative of Wicked: For Good will have a lot in common with The Wizard of Oz. At the same time, it will also explore new plot progressions that will keep things interesting, including the transformations that led to Dorothy's famous tagalongs, Glinda's distress about being unable to undo the growing hate against the Wicked Witch of the West, and much more.

3) Fiyero and Glinda's wedding

Fiyero is torn between fulfilling his duties and staying true to his feelings for Elphaba (Image via Wicked Movie Instagram Page/Vanity Fair Instagram)

Love triangles are never without drama, and from the looks of the Wicked: For Good trailer, it feels like viewers of the upcoming movie will witness all the hesitancy, heartbreak, jealousy and misunderstandings associated with romantic entanglements first-hand.

Ad

Jonathan Bailey's Fiyero Tigelaar finds Glinda attractive at first, but the more he gets to know about Elphaba, he cannot help but be drawn to her resilient and strong personality. In the stage musical, Madame Morrible announces Fiyero's engagement with Glinda, but the wedding never materializes.

But things might not happen exactly the same in Wicked: For Good as the trailer clearly shows Fiyero waiting at the altar for Glinda. Not only will viewers be able to witness the glamorous wedding for the first time, but this added story element will also add to the overarching plot.

Ad

4) Animals storming the Emerald City

It looks like the animals will join Elphaba's rebellion (Image via Official Instagram Page)

Many movie goers might be confused as to why Wicked and Wicked: For Good feature animals so prominently in the narrative, but they serve a big purpose. They help direct the viewer's attention to the constant prejudice and oppression faced by marginalized groups in society.

Ad

In the recently released trailer of Wicked: For Good, animals are seen storming the Emerald City. This would signal that they agree with Elphaba's mission to take down the Wizard.

The heavy presence of animals sets the movies apart from the stage musical. After all, it would be a tough task to manage such huge numbers on stage. But the film creators were more than willing to use special effects to have the animals play a more prominent role in the course of events.

Ad

5) The Scarecrow transition

Movie lovers are eager to see what leads to Fiyero's transformation (Image via Official Instagram Page)

Fans of The Wizard of Oz are well aquainted with the Scarecrow, portrayed by Ray Bolger. The classic movie doesn't go into too much detail about his past. However, in the second act of the stage musical, the Scarecrow's transformation tends to stand out because it involves Fiyero. Fans are hoping that this transformation is captured in the upcoming Wicked: For Good.

Ad

Unlike in the stage musical, wherein showcasing Fiyero's transition would have been tricky, the feature film adaptation can utilize special effects to show how Fiyero becomes the Scarecrow without it feeling over-the-top. The transformation scenes will also be a great way to merge what viewers think of Fiyero and their perception of the Scarecrow when they first watched the original.

6) Completely new songs

The songs will also be new to viewers who have watched the stage musical (Image via Wicked Movie Instagram Page/Vanity Fair Instagram)

Like an action movie cannot do without perfectly-choreographed fight scenes, musicals cannot thrive without catchy songs. The songs in Wicked gained much praise from fans, and so, expectations are high when it comes to the soundtrack of Wicked: For Good.

Ad

One of the main reasons why viewers look forward to the songs is because of the clever writing. The lyrics say all that needs to be said and more. The songs not only help understand the characters singing them but also augment plot progressions

All of the songs in Wicked first appeared in the musical, but in the case of Wicked: For Good, the movie will carry two extra songs in addition to the tracks that were performed on stage. Fans are expectedly excited to see how they add value to the narrative.

Ad

7) Dorothy will have a more prominent role

Viewers are interested to know who will be playing Dorothy in Wicked: For Good (Image via Official Instagram Page)

There is no doubt that The Wizard of Oz wouldn't be quite as entertaining and engaging without Judy Garland. Her skilled portrayal of Dorothy stayed with viewers long after having watched it. After all, it was hard not to connect to her lively and warm-hearted personality. Even though Wicked serves as a prequel to The Wizard of Oz, Dorothy's scenes were minimal in the movie.

Ad

Surprisingly, the trailer of Wicked: For Good features Dorothy quite prominently. This makes it clear that the audience will be seeing a lot more of young Dorothy in the upcoming musical fantasy. So far, it hasn't been revealed who will be playing the popular character on screen. Given the movie's commendable casting so far, fans are fairly certain that it will be someone who fits the role like a glove.

Thanks to these exciting reasons, movie lovers are eagerly waiting to watch Wicked: For Good on the big screen this coming November.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meeta Borah Meeta is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in listicles. After graduating with English Honors, she began her professional journey in content with Engyne Systems and later joined Digicaptions as an English Editor. Meeta’s next career milestone was joining Eclectic Northeast, where she climbed the ranks from a Feature Writer to Assistant Editor. Her decade-long industry experience and personal interest in all things popular culture eventually helped her identify her expertise and led her to her current role at Sportskeeda.



For Meeta, her myriad industry roles have trained her in carrying out intensive research, content planning and editing. She believes her skills shine brightest when ideating entertainment and pop culture pieces that pique readers’ interests. To deliver on this, she relies on extensive research and acquires ample information on a topic before developing a story on it.



Fully aware of the ever-evolving entertainment sphere, Meeta strives to keep up with the latest developments in the field to ensure her reportage is always relevant. She always relies on her judgment to navigate sensitive information to prevent negatively impacting the reading experience, while simultaneously retaining accuracy and objectivity.



Meeta’s favorite artist is Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki, who is a master storyteller in her eyes for his ability to invite viewers to read between the lines. When not brainstorming a new piece, Meeta can be found traveling or preparing for her next trip. Meeta is deeply invested in board games as well, and has even started a board game club with her friends. Know More