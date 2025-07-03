7 Sci-Fi Adventure Movies to Watch if You Liked Jurassic World Rebirth

Adventure movie fans who found themselves hooked to the action of Jurassic World Rebirth are in for a surprise. The film's blend of out-of-the-box science fiction, adrenaline-rushing action, and creature-inclusive suspense may leave viewers seeking similar thrillers that deliver the same excitement.

Ad

This action-adventure movie genre continues to transform, offering fans tales that combine scientific revelation with pulse-pounding excitement.

For viewers seeking their next great, engaging adventure movie experience, these seven science fiction flicks offer the same explosive blend of tension, spectacle, and creative storytelling that made Jurassic World such a popular offering from the genre.

Disclaimer: The article contains the author's personal opinions.

The Meg, Pacific Rim, Rampage, and four other adventure movies to watch if you liked Jurassic World Rebirth

1) The Meg

Ad

Trending

A still image from the trailer of the movie (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

In the depths of the Pacific Ocean resides a terror that transforms this underwater movie into a shocking thriller. When rescue diver Jonas Taylor encounters an almost extinct megalodon shark, audiences witness the same primal terror that dinosaurs brought to the surface in the Jurassic franchise.

Ad

The film effectively combines underwater exploration with creature elements, making a disaster movie that taps into humanity's imagination of ancient predators.

Jason Statham's seasoned performance lays the foundation for this aquatic nightmare, while the movie's visually stunning underwater sequences demonstrate the terror and beauty of unexplored depths.

The huge shark itself becomes an anti-hero, representing nature's hidden power and the consequences of entering a dormant territory of such creatures.

This film is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

Ad

2) Pacific Rim

A still image from the trailer of the movie (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Fierce creatures rising from oceanic portals transform the planet of humans into a battleground in this adventure movie. Creator Guillermo del Toro's vision draws on kaiju mythology with a human touch, creating a surreal mechanical fighter known as Jaegers.

Ad

The film's exploration of humanity's response to existential threats mirrors the themes found in Jurassic World: Rebirth, where scientific advancement becomes both a means of escape and a harbinger of impending doom.

Each battle sequence delivers the visuals that adventure movie fans crave, while the neural link mechanism needed to pilot the Jaegers adds psychological intensity to the action.

The movie's international angle and ensemble cast from different ethnicities create a worldwide perspective on survival, making the adventure movie both emotionally resonant and visually stunning.

Ad

3) Rampage

A still image from the trailer from the trailer of the movie (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

The premise of the story involves a genetic mutation gone awry, resulting in the release of gigantic animals upon innocent lives.

Ad

This movie stars Dwayne Johnson as a primatologist who shares an emotional bond with an enormous gorilla, echoing the human-animal primal relationships that resonate with the Jurassic films.

The film's exploration of corporate desperation and unethical scientific practices resonates with viewers familiar with the anti-hero's questionable methods in Jurassic Park.

As mutated animals, including apes, create a disaster across America, viewers experience the same sense of terror and awe that dinosaurs created. This adventure movie excels in balancing explosive, spectacular, and raw character sequences, proving that even the most threatening atmosphere can deliver.

Ad

Rampage is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Godzilla vs. Kong

A still image from the trailer of movie (Image via Netflix)

Two iconic titans clash in this Monster World adventure movie that elevates creature combat to unpredictable heights. The film's deep dive into ancient civilizations and Hollow Earth theories provides the same sense of scientific discovery that defines the Jurassic franchise.

Ad

The audience witnesses barbaric battles across various continents while exploring themes of humanity's place in nature's hierarchy and the balance of environmental systems. Moreover, the visual effects and CGI create believable titans whose very moves carry dangerous consequences, making this adventure movie an epitome of large-scale spectacle.

Godzilla and Kong become more than fierce monsters; they represent evolving philosophies about territory, nature, and survival that are reflected throughout the exciting adventure movie.

Ad

5) Underwater

A still image from the trailer of the movie (Image via 20th Century Fox)

The premise of the story involves a few deep-sea mining operations witnessing prehistoric terror in this catastrophic adventure movie. It combines cosmic jump scares with elements of a survival thriller.

Ad

The main lead in this is Kristen Stewart, who leads a team of underwater researchers that must navigate both mechanical failures and ancient creatures that have been awakened from the depths of the ocean.

The film's isolated framework creates the same sense of being trapped with monstrous predators that defines the best sequences in Jurassic World.

As diving suits become the only barrier between humans and crushing depths, this adventure movie explores humanity's vulnerability when confronting dangers beyond comprehension.

Ad

This film is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) The Tomorrow War

A still image from the trailer of the movie (Image via Amazon Studios)

Time travel brings future soldiers into the present day to fight an alien invasion in this high-tech movie. The main lead must adapt to futuristic warfare while encountering creatures that depict humanity's potential extinction.

Ad

The film's themes of family, sacrifice, and survival mirror the emotional core that makes Jurassic World Rebirth more than just a disaster movie.

This movie succeeds by grounding its fantastic setting in relatable human sentiments, creating tensions that extend beyond just a survival adventure.

This film is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) Love and Monsters

A still image from trailer of the movie (Image via Netflix)

The premise of the movie follows a post-apocalyptic Earth that has become a home to giant, mutated creatures. The elements of this movie not only offer thrilling moments but also balance humour.

Ad

Dylan O'Brien's journey across a laden land to reunite with his love interest forms an adventure movie that focuses on character arc alongside spectacular monster encounters.

The movie's graphic monster visuals range from surprisingly sympathetic to terrifyingly massive, echoing the complicated relationship between dinosaurs and humans in the Jurassic films.

As the main lead learns to deal with the complex new world, viewers experience the same sense of terror and wonder that makes those monsters' features intriguing.

Ad

These seven movies demonstrate that the adventure movie genre continues to grow and charm the audience. Each adventure movie on this list captures the essential elements that made Jurassic World Rebirth engaging: creatures, modern science fiction concepts, and human characters worth caring for. Let us know in the comment section which one of these seven films is your favourite.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More