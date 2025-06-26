Grow Dinosaurs: A beginner's guide

Grow Dinosaurs on Roblox offers an addictive gameplay loop that combines hatching, raising, and collecting prehistoric creatures. The game cleverly mixes elements of pet simulators and incremental strategic titles. Rather than relying on complex mechanics, it thrives on simplicity: hatch eggs, evolve dinos, and collect them all.

Whether you’re a dinosaur aficionado or just seeking a casual game, Grow Dinosaurs offers endless progression and surprising depth. This article covers everything so you can get familiar with the game faster.

A beginner's guide to Grow Dinosaurs

Getting started

Begin your dino journey from the main lobby (Image via Roblox)

When you first spawn into Grow Dinosaurs, you will be assigned a base, and a starter egg will be waiting for you at the Buying Shop. The core gameplay revolves around collecting numerous dinosaurs, hatching their eggs, and amassing wealth to unlock even rarer dinosaurs by selling them at the Selling Shop. As soon as you hatch your first dinosaur, the gradual loop of evolving and selling them begins.

Early-game goals include unlocking common rarity dinosaur types and hatching and selling them in your base to grow your income. While there's no tutorial, the game is fairly intuitive: the Home button takes you to your base, and the Sell and Buy buttons direct you to the Selling and Buying Shops, respectively, making it easy for beginners to dive in.

Buying Shop

Here's where you buy the newest dinosaur eggs (Image via Roblox)

The Buying Shop is where you spend the currency accumulated from selling your fully grown dinosaurs to purchase new dinosaur eggs. These dino eggs get incrementally more expensive and can be purchased with either Coins, Diamonds, or Robux. These eggs also have a chance of hatching rarer dinosaurs of the same type, which are worth significantly more than their normal counterpart.

The shop also features a stocking system. In the early game, you must purchase multiple cheaper dinos instead of just one or two expensive but really good ones, you must spend wisely, as restocking the shop manually costs R$59 Robux, and it automatically resets every 5 minutes.

Selling Shop

Here's where you sell fully grown dinosaurs to earn money (Image via Roblox)

The Selling Shop is just as vital as the Buying Shop. This station allows you to convert your dinosaurs into in-game currency. The rarer your dinosaurs, the better the rewards. This essentially means that a common rarity dinosaur may earn you a few coins, and on the other hand, an epic rarity dinosaur may give you loads of coins and even diamonds if it has a rating of 3 stars or more.

To sell dinos, simply head to the shop, select either the first option to only sell the dino you've equipped or the other option if you wish to convert your entire inventory into cash and start fresh. This cash can then be spent at the Buying Shop to unlock even rarer creatures.

Trainer

The Trainer in Grow Dinosaurs (Image via Roblox)

The Trainer building automates and accelerates your dinosaur's leveling speed. Once your dinos reach max level, the Trainer automatically sends them to your base. From there, you can either catch them normally like any other dino or simply summon them from your backpack. This makes Trainers indispensable for maximize efficiency.

However, Trainer sessions cost both currency and time, so prioritizing which dinos to train needs strategy. Focus on your rarest dinosaurs first to maximize return on investment. The Trainer also allows you to add extra slots for your dinos in the inventory at the expense of Diamonds.

In-game Shop

Purchase gamepasses and in-game currency from the shop (Image via Roblox)

Beyond Eggs and Trainers, the core in-game shop in Grow Dinosaurs houses premium items like exclusive gamepasses that offer quality-of-life changes, all at the cost of Robux. While everything essential in Grow Dinosaurs can be earned through gameplay, the in-game shop appeals to collectors and overachievers.

The items featured in the shop might be the Faster Restock gamepass (lowers the Buying Shop restock time from 5 minutes to 2.5 minutes), additional dinosaur storage slots, or additional showcase slots to make it easier for you to show off your dino pets.

FAQs about Grow Dinosaurs

How often do rare dinosaurs appear?

Rare dinosaurs hatch randomly from the normal eggs purchased from the Buying Shop. Their spawn rate is low, but consistent hatching and purchasing rarer eggs improve your chances.

What’s the easiest way to unlock rarer dinosaurs early on?

Level up and sell your first few hatches repeatedly at the Selling Shop, and then smartly reinvest in slightly costlier dinosaur eggs, as the return on investment will be much higher and help with faster gains.

Can I play Grow Dinosaurs without purchasing anything?

Absolutely. Everything essential, from eggs to currency, can be earned through regular gameplay. In-game purchases only offer convenience or cosmetic flair and are not compulsory at all.

