Jurassic World Rebirth ending explained: What happens to the samples?

The seventh instalment in the Jurassic Park franchise, Jurassic World Rebirth, premiered on June 17, 2025, at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London. Directed by Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp, it’s a standalone sequel to Jurassic World Dominion, and is set five years after the events of Dominion. The film revolves around a group of mercenaries as they attempt to navigate the dangerous Ile Saint-Hubert and its mutated dinosaurs.

Hired by Martin Krebs, Zora Bennett, Duncan Kincaid, and Dr. Henry Loomis are tasked to get three DNA samples from three different dinosaurs. Krebs is a part of ParkerGenix, a pharmaceutical company, that wants to use the samples to create a new medical drug while making a large profit.

Along the way, things become far more complicated for the group, with them forced into an unexpected rescue mission while attempting to survive the island’s genetically mutated dinosaurs.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the author's personal opinion and may contain spoilers for Jurassic World Rebirth. Reader discretion is advised.

Somehow, the group manages to get the samples, not without great personal cost, and Bennett eventually decides, alongside Loomis (Jonathan Bailey), to open source the samples. Thus, as a result, they'll be used to create a medicine for everyone and not just used for profit by the pharma company, ParkerGenix.

What happened to the samples?

A still from Jurassic World Rebirth (Image via YouTube/@Universal Pictures)

By the final section of Jurassic World Rebirth, Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) and her team have managed to collect all three samples from three different dinosaurs with some close shaves along the way. However, escaping the island proves to be a far tougher task than they expected, thanks to the island’s genetically mutated dinosaurs.

They reunite with the rescued Delgado family at an abandoned village and attempt to escape from there, but things immediately get complicated when the dinosaurs attack. Zora calls for a helicopter to help make things easier, but that is quickly ruled out as an option when the main threat, a Distortus rex – a mutant Tyrannosaurus rex with 6 limbs – turns up.

It proceeds to destroy the helicopter, ending their chances of a quick escape. Meanwhile, Martin Krebs (Rupert Friend), ParkerGenix’s pharma rep, is determined to use the samples to make himself a rich man and handcuffs the case to his wrist.

A still from Jurassic World Rebirth (Image via YouTube/@Universal Pictures)

That turns deadly for the pharma rep, as while the team attempts to escape via boat, Martin is devoured by the D-rex. However, his hand, and thus the case, is left uneaten by the mutated dinosaur and is rescued by Zora and Henry when the group makes their way to the boat.

They just about manage to escape the deadly D-rex and sail to safety, where Zora and Henry decide to put the samples on the open-source market to help the world.

Does Duncan die in Jurassic World Rebirth?

A still from Jurassic World Rebirth (Image via YouTube/@Universal Pictures)

No, Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali) doesn’t die in Jurassic World Rebirth, although for a second there, it does look like Kincaid came close to losing his life. The team leader of Zora Bennett’s group, Duncan, plays a key role in the film and attempts to sacrifice himself towards the end.

With the D-rex stopping the team from reaching their escape boat, Duncan uses the flares that Henry found to distract and lead the mutated dinosaur away. Things don’t look good for the team leader at all, and the group eventually, safely, reaches the boat and is mourning Kincaid when a flare goes up.

Somehow, Duncan has managed to reach another section of the island and is safely waiting for the boat, which turns around to pick him up. The Universal Pictures film ends with the group heading back to civilisation on the boat, preparing for their future.

