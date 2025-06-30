“It’s terrorizing, but also fun” — Mahershala Ali highlights how Jurassic World Rebirth replicates the first film’s suspense

Gareth Edwards' Jurassic World Rebirth, the seventh film in the high-action-adventure Jurassic Park franchise, is set to be released on July 2, 2025. The film is a standalone sequel to the 2022 film Jurassic World Dominion.

Ad

The movie follows three operatives on a mission to recover biomaterials from three of the largest remaining dinosaurs on air, land, and water. Throughout their journey, the protagonists face dangerous perils in the form of mutated dinosaurs and discover secrets that put their lives in danger.

The cast of Jurassic World Rebirth is led by Scarlett Johansson as Zora Bennett, Mahershala Ali as Duncan Kincaid, and Jonathan Bailey as Dr. Henry Loomis, the paleontologist. In a press interview with Access Hollywood posted on YouTube on June 28, 2025, the cast members opened up about their experiences during filming and fun moments on the set.

Ad

Trending

When asked how this film brings back the suspense and carries on the legacy of the original movie, Mahershala Ali replied:

"One thing we cannot do that the original did is introduce this franchise. But I do think that we are... I think very close to the urgency and the propulsiveness of the first one. It's terrorizing, but also fun."

Ad

Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey on filming Jurassic World Rebirth

Ad

Most of the action sequences in the movie take place in water. When asked what the most challenging part of filming in the water was, Scarlett Johansson revealed that one of the sequences shot in the water was quite demanding. The Black Widow star shared that it was filmed over five weeks and quite literally "baked" the actors due to the extreme heat.

"It appears as if we're on the relaxing cool waters, but in fact we were on this kind of like a hydro lift built inside what I would lovingly refer to as like a frying pan," the actress joked.

Ad

She also mentioned that filming those particular scenes required extensive stamina to keep the actors from keeping their minds from "dripping out of your ears". She also spoke about her battle scars from filming and disclosed that sprinting through the grass got her pretty sliced up.

When asked about what was going through his mind while filming in snake-infested waters, Jonathan Bailey replied:

"I mean, I loved every minute of it... What's not to love. You want to feel every ounce of the adventure, and um it sure was that."

Ad

Also read: Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies in order: Complete watching guide

All about Jurassic World Rebirth

Ad

Jurassic World Rebirth is set in a world still recovering from the trauma of cloned dinosaurs now roaming free across the remote areas of the globe.

A new team is formed to recover biomaterials from three of the largest dinosaurs that hold the key to a drug capable of saving countless human lives. The team ventures through some of the most isolated territories on Earth, from torrential rainforests to isolated research outposts, to complete their mission.

Ad

Zora Bennett, Duncan Kincaid, and Dr. Henry Loomis head to an isolated island where two dozen species of the most dangerous dinosaurs now reside. They try to extract DNA from the dinosaur eggs but quickly discover that the ecosystem is far more volatile than they anticipated.

They discover that the dinosaurs have adapted in unforeseen ways, establishing behaviors that make the mission more dangerous. After the crew's contact with the mainland has been cut off due to the storm, they are forced to rely on survival instincts, moving through a dense, disturbed landscape inhabited by apex predators.

Ad

The film was shot in locations all over the world, including Thailand and Malta, as per Variety, pairing rapid-paced survival scenes with human, grounded moments.

Also read: The F.R.I.E.N.D.S. reference in Jonathan Bailey's look at the Jurassic World Rebirth London premiere has me excited over the connection

Jurassic World Rebirth hits theatres on July 2, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhisri Kodandaraman Abhisri K is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. With a B.Tech in Biotechnology that honed her analytical and critical thinking skills, her passion for entertainment led her to explore writing about TV shows and movies. Her journey began as the Head of Writing for PES University's drama club, where she led scriptwriting and creative content development.



Abhisri's love for films and TV shows stems from their power to connect people, reflect culture, and evoke emotions that resonate with global audiences. She is committed to ethical journalism, ensuring accuracy and relevance by cross-verifying sources and maintaining objectivity in her reporting.



When she is not writing, Abhisri enjoys reading, exploring new music genres, and sketching. Know More