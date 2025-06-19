The F.R.I.E.N.D.S. reference in Jonathan Bailey's look at the Jurassic World Rebirth London premiere has me excited over the connection

Jonathan Bailey is all set to make an appearance in Jurassic World Rebirth. The team had a London premiere on June 17, 2025. His presence at the event, along with the rest of the cast, made waves on the internet. Jonathan specifically caught the eyes of many for his laid-back look at the premiere, with a strong reference to the popular sitcom, F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Jonathan plays the role of Dr. Henry Loomis, who joins the high-stakes mission in the film owing to his expertise as a paleontologist. At the film's premiere in London, Jonathan Bailey wore a cap with a logo of F.R.I.E.N.D.S, paying a tribute to the popular character from the show, the paleontologist Dr. Ross Geller.

Jonathan Bailey pays tribute to Ross from F.R.I.E.N.D.S during the Jurassic World Rebirth London premiere

"Jurassic World Rebirth" World Premiere - VIP Arrivals - Source: Getty

From period dramas like Bridgerton to fantasy features like Wicked, Jonathan Bailey has embodied diverse characters throughout his career. In the upcoming Jurassic World franchise film, the actor is playing the role of Dr. Henry Loomis.

Henry is a paleontologist by profession and is approached to take part in a high-level mission aimed at obtaining the genetic material of the Earth's three largest dinosaurs. Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson), Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali), and Martin Krebs (Rupert Friend) join him for the mission.

Paying homage to another popular paleontologist from pop culture, Dr Ross Gellar from F.R.I.E.N.D.S, Bailey wore a cap with the logo of the sitcom on it.

David Schwimmer as Dr. Ross Geller in F.R.I.E.N.D.S (Image via Netflix)

Ross, portrayed by David Schwimmer in the series F.R.I.E.N.D.S., remarks on the season 7, episode 2 of the sitcom that he had the idea of Jurassic Park first. These aspects of Ross's character and his iconic love for dinosaurs make the gesture by Jonathan a memorable moment for fans.

Jonathan Bailey gets candid about his experience working in Jurassic World Rebirth

Jonathan Bailey at the German premiere of Jurassic World: Rebirth (Image via Getty)

The Jurassic World franchise has been one of the significant series in the film industry. Jonathan Bailey, in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, elaborated on how it felt working with such a renowned franchise as Dr. Henry Loomis in Jurassic Park Rebirth.

Talking about working with the film's director, Gareth Edwards, the actor highlighted his long-running admiration for him and said:

"Gareth Edwards, I wanted to say, is one of my most important collaborations. You know, his films have been, I've been a massive fan of Gareth's way before I even knew I'd get to work with him."

On building his character and understanding the director's process of filmmaking, Jonathan Bailey shared:

"Some of the most beautiful human moments weren't scripted, we sort of came up with it in the moment. And so we sort of managed to really build on... for Loomis, Dr. Henry Loomis, the love, the wonder, the awe, everything that, you know, I think we so loved about so many films growing up and so much of the way that Gareth talks about his process, I really understand, and meet, and feel the same way."

How his character navigates through the dangerous mission on a dinosaur-inhabited island and unexpected challenges is what audiences can expect to witness in Jurassic World Rebirth.

Jurassic World Rebirth is set to release in the USA on July 2, 2025.

