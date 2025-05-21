Jurassic World: Rebirth will not get an IMAX release, confirms report

Jurassic World: Rebirth, the next installment of the Jurassic Park franchise, will hit the cinemas on July 2, 2025. The sci-fi action film is a standalone sequel to Jurassic World Dominion, which was released in 2022 and was the third highest-grossing movie of the year.

Although tickets are now on sale for Jurassic World: Rebirth, the official website for the film does not list IMAX as a ticketing option. This indicates that the movie will not be screened in IMAX.

This news might disappoint fans, but whether this development will affect the film's box office projections remains to be seen. The Lost World: Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park III are the only other movies from the franchise that have not been released in the IMAX format.

According to a CBR article published on May 20, 2025, this movie was neither filmed for IMAX nor was it committed to IMAX first, unlike Universal's How to Train Your Dragon live-action adaptation. There are a limited number of IMAX screens, which are usually reserved in advance, and this movie was a surprise announcement.

What is Jurassic World: Rebirth about?

Jurassic World: Rebirth is the seventh movie in the Jurassic Park franchise and the fourth Jurassic World installment. It is a sequel to Jurassic World Dominion. The official synopsis reads:

"Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived."

It continues:

"The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind."

It further states that a group of covert operatives are sent on a top-secret mission to an isolated island to recover the DNA of three of the most dangerous dinosaurs, as the genetic material is the key to a revolutionary drug.

NBC Universal released the final trailer for the movie on May 20, 2025. Some of the highlights of this trailer are the river raft scene from Michael Crichton's Jurassic Park novel, a look at some new dinosaurs, a closer shot of the D-Rex or Distortus Rex, and winged Mutadons.

Gareth Edwards directed the movie from a script by David Koepp. While Edwards is widely known as the director of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Koepp co-wrote the script for the original Jurassic Park movie and also penned the script for its sequel, The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

Who stars in Jurassic World: Rebirth?

Academy Award nominee Scarlett Johansson appears as a covert operations expert named Zora Bennett, tasked with collecting the DNA of the three most dangerous dinosaurs.

Mahershala Ali plays the role of Duncan Kincaid, Zora's team leader. Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein appear as the other members of the team.

Critics' Choice and Olivier Award winner Jonathan Bailey plays the role of Dr. Henry Loomis, a paleontologist. Rupert Friend appears as Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs.

While Manuel Garcia-Rulfo portrays Reuben Delgado, the father of a shipwrecked civilian family, Luna Blaise and Audrina Miranda appear as Reuben's daughters, Teresa Delgado and Isabella Delgado.

David Iacono, known for his performance in The Summer I Turned Pretty, appears as Xavier Dobbs, another member of the Delgado family.

Jurassic World: Rebirth will be in theaters on July 2, 2025.

