Jurassic World Rebirth's new trailer sees Scarlett Johansson fighting the worst of dinosaurs

The new trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth is here, and things are ready to get quite heated in the prehistoric dinosaur franchise. Set five years after the events of the previous movie, Jurassic World Dominion (2022), this is set to be the seventh overall instalment of the franchise and the fourth one in the line of Jurassic World movies.

The action-packed trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth, which is set to hit the theatres in the first week of July, sees Scarlett Johansson fight off the worst lot of dinosaurs who have survived the inhospitable climate of the Earth. The trailer also gives a glimpse at the group's mission and the other major actors, like Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey.

The entire trailer makes it quite evident that there will be a lot of action and a lot of big creatures to fight off. It is also being penned by David Koepp, who wrote the original Jurassic Park for Steven Spielberg. This is one of the most exciting things about the upcoming film.

Jurassic World Rebirth trailer brings forth a high-stakes mission and the most daunting beasts

The plot of Jurassic World Rebirth may be the most interesting one in the long line of movies that came from the franchise. As the trailer reveals, it will follow Johansson's Zora Bennett, a covert operations expert, as she leads a team, along with Dr. Henry Loomis (Bailey) and team leader Duncan Kincaid (Ali), to a forbidden island in the Atlantic Ocean, where the remaining dinosaurs stay.

The trailer gives a glimpse of their dangerous mission and the many huge beasts they have to fight off to get a chance at saving humanity.

The synopsis for the upcoming movie reads:

"Zora Bennett leads a team of skilled operatives to the most dangerous place on Earth, an island research facility for the original Jurassic Park. Their mission is to secure genetic material from dinosaurs whose DNA can provide life-saving benefits to mankind. As the top-secret expedition becomes more and more risky, they soon make a sinister, shocking discovery that's been hidden from the world for decades."

The movie additionally stars Rupert Friend as Martin Krebs, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Reuben Delgado, David Iacono as Xavier Dobbs, Luna Blaise as Teresa Delgado, Audrina Miranda as Isabella Delgado, Bechir Sylvain as Leclerc, and Ed Skrein as Atwater, among many others.

The film will be directed by Gareth Edwards, and Steven Spielberg will serve as the executive producer.

More details about the movie will arrive as its release date gets closer. Jurassic World Rebirth is set to premiere in the United States on July 2, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

