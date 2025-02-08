5 reveals from the Jurassic World: Rebirth trailer

Directed by Gareth Edwards and starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and others, Jurassic World: Rebirth, is an upcoming sci-fi action movie, which is a part of the Jurassic World and Jurassic Park film series.

Even though it comes after Jurassic World Dominion, it is being marketed as a standalone sequel with a fresh cast and story. The movie is set in a world where dinosaurs are becoming extinct due to inhospitable environment and a covert operative is hired by a pharmaceutical company to get the DNA of prehistoric dinosaurs to save human lives.

The trailer for the upcoming movie dropped recently, and here are a few key takeaways for fans.

Trending

New dinosaurs, classic throwbacks, and other reveals from the Jurassic World: Rebirth trailer

1) The trailer showcases that the dinosaurs are in danger

Still from the movie (Image via Universal Pictures)

In the last few Jurassic movies, the dinosaurs were released from the confines of a park and allowed to roam free around the Earth and live in harmony with humans. But the Jurassic World: Rebirth trailer hints that the dinosaurs are on the verge of extinction as they cannot handle the modern climate.

The giant creatures have shifted to live in tropical climates to survive better and the line between humans and dinosaurs has become wider.

2) The trailer showcases the original research facility

Still from the movie (Image via Universal Pictures)

The trailer has a tinge of nostalgia as it surprisingly reveals that the new group of researchers arrive at the original research facility that was used in the Steven Spielberg movie. Jurassic World: Rebirth therefore pays homage to the original movie and heightens the curiosity of the viewers as to what will happen next.

Returning to the facility may mean that the movie may incorporate some of the elements of the original film.

3) The trailer reveals dinosaur mutates for the first time

Still from the movie (Image via Universal Pictures)

The trailer reveals in a brief scene how the new group of researchers arrive at the original research facility and come across dinosaur mutates of T-Rex and raptors. While the Jurassic Park trilogy focuses mainly on original dinosaurs, the Jurassic World movies introduced the idea of hybrid creatures that were created artificially through genetic engineering of various species.

It seems that Jurassic World: Rebirth will play with this idea on a larger scale.

4) It brings back some famous dinosaurs

Still from the movie (Image via Universal Pictures)

Each movie heightens the excitement of which new or old species will the film have. Jurassic World: Rebirth has already hinted towards mutates and in some brief scenes the trailer also shows that classic giants will grace the screen once again.

One dinosaur species seen in the trailer is the Mosasaurus, which is an aquatic breed. This makes sense, since the new movie is based around tropical and aquatic environment. Velociraptors and the beloved T-Rex are also likely to appear.

5) The trailer hints that it is a standalone movie

Still from the movie (Image via Universal Pictures)

With a new cast, new story, and new dinosaurs, Jurassic World: Rebirth hints that it is not a continuation of the Jurassic Park or World series. In the trailer, it labels itself as the beginning of a new era, which suggests that it is a soft reboot.

Even though the movie makes allusions to previous movies, it will have its own storyline and this might mean that the new movie will open the doors to a fresh series of sequels.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out some of the important moments of the Jurassic World: Rebirth trailer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback