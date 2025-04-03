"I just had heard it so many times”- David Schwimmer reveals he struggled to listen to the Friends theme song after the show was over

While appearing on an episode of the Making A Scene podcast with Matt Lucas and David Walliams, Friends star David Schwimmer made some revelations that may leave interest fans. During the April 1, 2025 episode released on YouTube, Schwimmer admitted to having a complicated relationship with the Friends theme song.

Ad

Talking about the same he said:

“I’ll be really honest, there was a time for quite a while that just hearing the theme song would really... I just had that reaction. I mean, I just had heard it so many times.”

He also admitted that the I'll Be There for You theme song from Friends by the Rembrandts also followed him around when he made various appearances, like in talk shows. He said:

Ad

Trending

“Any time you’d go on a show or a talk show or an interview, that would be your intro song. So I just didn’t have the greatest response to it.”

What did David Schwimmer say about his relationship with the Friends show?

Ad

During the aforementioned podcast, Schwimmer also discussed his evolving relationship with the show Friends. He revealed that he had not watched the series since leaving it and admitted that he prefers not to go "back and revisit."

However, he revealed that his connection with the show and its theme song has evolved over the last few years, which is courtesy of his daughter Cleo, who started watching the show when she was about 9 years old.

Ad

Looking back on the experience, he said he would hear his daughter laughing while he made breakfast. This changed his view about the Friends theme and the show.

Also read: "That show is incredible"— Courteney Cox talks about the lasting legacy of Friends as the show turns 30.

Which show did David Schwimmer recently appear in?

David Schwimmer last appeared on the Hulu/Disney Plus series where he played the lead role (Image via Getty)

David Schwimmer recently starred in Goosebumps: The Vanishing, the highly anticipated second season of the popular Goosebumps series on Disney Plus and Hulu. In this supernatural horror narrative, Schwimmer portrays Anthony, a former botany professor who is navigating life as a divorcé and the father of twins, Cece and Devin.

Ad

Regarding the plot of the show, Cece and Devin both travel to their father's house for their vacation hoping to spend quality time with him. However, they soon get entangled in a whirlwind of paranormal events.

Their journey starts when they go out to explore a spooky, vacant house and a haunted fort that is nearby. These seemingly innocent outings soon turn into a series of frightening incidents, unveiling dark secrets and leading to a chain reaction of other haunting experiences that take over their lives.

Ad

The official description of the show reads:

"The season begins when twins Devin and Cece Brewer are sent to spend a summer in Gravesend, Brooklyn, with their divorced dad. A threat is stirring, and they quickly realize that dark secrets are among them, triggering a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery."

It continues:

As they delve into the unknown, Devin, Cece and their friends — Alex, CJ and Frankie — find themselves entangled in the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994."

Ad

Also read: Why were two episodes of Friends banned in the 1990s? Everything you need to know.

Stay tuned to remain updated with the latest trends in TV shows and movies as 2025 progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback