8 shows to watch if you liked Goosebumps: The Vanishing 

Goosebumps: The Vanishing continues the saga of a group of friends trying to save their town from a supernatural force. When the twins Devin (Sam McCarthy) and Cece (Jayden Bartels) are sent to spend a summer in Gravesend, they soon realize that a dormant threat has started rising.

As they delve into the unknown, Devin and Cece with their new friends find themselves entangled in the past incidents of 1994 when four children went missing. The second season also has a new cast starring David Schwimmer, Ana Ortiz, Laura Mennel, and many more.

Viewers who enjoy watching Goosebumps: The Vanishing can also check out the list below for eight other horror-drama shows like Parallels, Stranger Things, and American Horror Story.

Trending

Stranger Things, Creeped Out, and many more shows to watch if you liked Goosebumps: The Vanishing

1) Parallels

Still from the show Parallels (Image via Walt Disney Pictures)

The lives of four teenage friends turn upside down because of an experiment. Each of them finds themselves in a parallel world that is completely different from their homeland. Later on, all four of them, do everything possible to return to their world.

The show has a lot of twists and turns which make one feel anxious and curious about the next episode. Viewers who love sci-fi thrillers like Goosebumps: The Vanishing would love this show.

Where to watch: Parallels is available to stream on Disney+Hotstar

2) American Horror Story

Lady Gaga(left) and Kathy Bates(right) in a still from American Horror Story(Image via FX Studios)

Started in 2011, American Horror Story is one of the most engaging horror shows in the history of television. Every season is a new story altogether and each one of them is very unique and engaging to watch. Each season covers different aspects of horror.

From Lady Gaga to Kathy Bates, a list of popular celebrities have been cast for the show. The show finished its last season in 2024 and is renewed for its 13th season this year. Viewers who enjoy horror stories like Goosebumps: The Vanishing should give this one a try.

Where to watch: American Horror Story is available to stream on Disney+Hotstar.

3) Creeped Out

Still from the show Creeped Out (Image via BBC Studios)

Netflix's Creeped Out is a series full of mysterious, and creepy stories. Each episode is a different story set in a different time and place. Each one of them is about the horrors of an unknown entity. Victoria Diamond acts as the narrator for the show.

The show has been directed by Steve Hughes, who is the man behind some popular shows like Death In Paradise, Doctor Who, and many more. Just like Goosebumps: The Vanishing, the horror of the unknown is portrayed brilliantly in the show.

Where to watch: Creeped Out is available to stream on Netflix

4) Cabinet of Curiosities

Rupert Grint in a still from the show Cabinet of Curiosities (Image via Netflix)

This is a horror analogy series created by Oscar-winner Guillermo Del Toro, who is also one of the executive producers of the show.

The cast includes popular actors like Lisa Johnson, Rupert Grint, Ben Barnes, Andrew Lincoln, Crispin Glover, and many more. The Primetime Emmy-winning series unfolds a different story in all its eight episodes.

Like Goosebumps: The Vanishing, the elements of horror are played beautifully in each episode. The show is directed by several directors including Guillermo Navarro known for films like Night at the Museum, and Jennifer Kent known for the psychological horror film The Babadook.

Where to watch: Cabinet of Curiosities is available to stream on Netflix

5) Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Still from the show The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Image via Netflix)

Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is a dark coming-of-age story that revolves around the themes of occult and witchcraft. Sabrina is struggling to reconcile her dual identity as a witch and a regular teenager while fighting evil forces. The supernatural fantasy drama is directed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

Popular celebrities like Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, and Michelle Gomez play significant roles in the show. Much like Goosebumps: The Vanishing, the supernatural horrors keep you hooked till the end.

Where to watch: The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is available to stream on Netflix

6) Haunting of Hill House

Still from the show Haunting of the Hill House (Image via Netflix)

Netflix's popular horror series Haunting of Hill House uses the elements of past and present uniquely to evoke fear. The show revolves around a group of siblings who grew up in a haunted house in the countryside. As adults, they are forced to live together again in the same house but with the horrors of tragedy and their disturbed past.

The show stars Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Henry Thomas, Victoria Pedretti, and many more brilliant actors. If the viewers are looking to enjoy a perfect blend of horror and suspense, just like Goosebumps: The Vanishing then this show is a must-watch.

Where to watch: Haunting of Hill House is available to stream on Netflix

7) Stranger Things

Still from the show Stranger Things (Image via Netflix)

The popular Netflix show is set in the 1980s, in a small town when a kid named Will goes missing. The whole town of Hawkins turns upside down. Will's friends and family along with the commissioner Hopper are in search of Will. As they look for answers they unravel some strange mysteries.

The series has been one of the most popular shows on Netflix and has won multiple awards. Stranger Things is going to release its final season this year. If viewers are looking for a show about teenage friends fighting supernatural forces then this sci-fi thriller is a perfect match.

Where to watch: Stranger Things is available to watch on Netflix

8) Midnight Mass

Still from the show Midnight Mass (Image via Netflix)

Netflix's Midnight Mass is about an isolated community whose divisions become more prominent after the return of a disgraced young man and the arrival of a charismatic priest. Although the show drives on the wheels of horror it brilliantly mixes the themes of beliefs and religion. The show was created by Mike Flanagan, who also created Haunting of Hill House.

The show stars Kate Siegel, Zach Gilford, and many popular actors. The show won a Primetime Emmy for sound editing in a limited series. Viewers who enjoy the horror elements with a brilliant music score like Goosebumps: The Vanishing, should give a shot to this show.

Where to watch: Midnight Mass is available to stream on Netflix

Viewers looking for similar shows to Goosebumps: The Vanishing are welcome to go through the list and choose a show of their liking.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback