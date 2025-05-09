Friends soundtrack: Complete guide to all songs featured in the show

Friends was a fan favorite on television from 1994 to 2004, and its appeal is still strong two decades after the last episode aired. The soundtrack of the program became as legendary as the six major characters and an essential component of the storyline. I'll Be There for You by The Rembrandts, the series' theme song, gained massive popularity and is one of the most recalled show soundtracks.

Set in New York City, the show centres around six friends, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Joey, Rachel, and Phoebe, as they negotiate the demands of adulting. Whether it was Phoebe singing Smelly Cat or Chandler's mixed tape, or I Go Blind by Hootie & the Blowfish in season 2, episode 5, music has played a pivotal part in the show.

Here are all the songs that appeared throughout the series.

The complete Friends soundtrack explored

Season 1

FRIENDS (Image via Netflix)

Don't Stand So Close to Me – The Police

Ebony and Ivory – Stevie Wonder and Paul McCartney

Get Down Tonight – KC and the Sunshine Band

Girl, You'll Be a Woman Soon – Neil Diamond

I'll Be There for You – The Rembrandts (Theme Song)

Into Your Arms – The Lemonheads

My Guy – Mary Wells

Shiny Happy People – R.E.M.

Sky Blue and Black – Jackson Browne

Smelly Cat Medley – Phoebe Buffay & The Hairballs

Take a Bow – Madonna

The Lion Sleeps Tonight – The Tokens

Theme from Shaft – Isaac Hayes

The Star-Spangled Banner

Top of the World – The Carpenters

What's the Frequency, Kenneth? – R.E.M.

Season 2

All By Myself – Eric Carmen

Angel of the Morning – The Pretenders

I Go Blind – Hootie & The Blowfish

In My Room – Grant Lee Buffalo

La Danza delle Ore – Amilcare Ponchielli

Le Bon, La Brute, Le Truand – Ennio Morricone

Looks Like We Made It – Barry Manilow

Poetic Love Theme – Mladen Franko

Shoe Box – Barenaked Ladies

The Christmas Song – Nat King Cole

With or Without You – U2

Season 3

Baby Elephant Walk – Henry Mancini

Endless Love – Lionel Richie and Diana Ross

Havin' a Party – Nu Flavor

Star Wars (Main Theme) – John Williams

That's Amore – Dean Martin

The Girl from Ipanema – Frank Sinatra

Time of the Season – The Zombies

With or Without You – U2

Season 4

London Calling – The Clash

Night and Day – Tony Bennett

The Impression That I Get – The Mighty Mighty Bosstones

Weekend in New England – Barry Manilow

Where Everybody Knows Your Name – Gary Portnoy

Season 5

A Horse with No Name – America

Bad, Bad Leroy Brown – Jim Croce

Desafinado – Stan Getz & João Gilberto

Every Word Means No – Smash Mouth

Everybody Loves Somebody – Dean Martin

It's Not Unusual – Tom Jones

Love to Love You Baby – Donna Summer

Never There – Cake

Space Oddity – David Bowie

Viva Las Vegas – Elvis Presley and The Jordanaires

Season 6

Carmina Burana: O Fortuna – Carl Orff

I Wouldn't Normally Do This Kind of Thing – Robbie Williams

Love Machine – The Miracles

My Funny Valentine – Ella Fitzgerald & Chick Webb

Nocturne in E-Flat Major No. 2, Op. 9 – Frédéric Chopin

Rock and Roll All Nite – Kiss

The Way You Look Tonight – Tony Bennett

Trouble With Boys – Loreta

Wonderful Tonight – Eric Clapton

You've Really Got a Hold on Me – Smokey Robinson & The Miracles

Season 7

Believe – Cher

Big Time Operator – Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

Everlong – Foo Fighters

Get Ready – Rare Earth

Groovy Kind of Love – Phil Collins

Heart of Glass – Blondie

I Feel Pretty – From West Side Story

I'm Gonna Love You Just a Little More Baby – Barry White

It's Raining Men – The Weather Girls

Ride wit Me – Nelly featuring City Spud

Shake Your Groove Thing – Peaches & Herb

Season 8

Closing Time – Semisonic

Fallin' – Alicia Keys

Heart and Soul – Floyd Cramer

Kokomo – The Beach Boys

Let Me Blow Ya Mind – Eve featuring Gwen Stefani

Only Time – Enya

River of Tears – Eric Clapton

Sign on the Window – Bob Dylan

Season 9

Baby Got Back – Sir Mix-A-Lot

Funkytown – Lipps Inc.

Here, There and Everywhere – The Beatles

I Will Survive – Gloria Gaynor

Joy to the World – Three Dog Night

Jump – Van Halen

No Woman, No Cry – Bob Marley & The Wailers

Tainted Love – Soft Cell

Untitled – Interpol

We Are the Champions – Queen

Season 10

Der Kommissar – After the Fire

Girls Just Want to Have Fun – Cyndi Lauper

Smelly Cat Medley – Phoebe Buffay & The Hairballs featuring The Pretenders

Smooth – Santana featuring Rob Thomas

Tainted Love – Soft Cell

The Reason – Hoobastank

Wicked Game – Chris Isaak

You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) – Sylvester

Cast members reunite for Friends: The Reunion

FRIENDS (Image via Netflix)

Friends: The Reunion premiered exclusively on HBO Max on May 27, 2021. On the original Stage 24 at Warner Bros. Studios, the original cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer regrouped. Unscripted, the special included cast interviews, table readings, and a trip down memory lane over famous sets. It celebrated the legacy of the program, not a continuation of the narrative.

The reunion had a measurable impact. According to Variety, it accounted for 29% of all U.S. streaming activity on its release day. HBO Max reported a 13% increase in Friends viewership after the special aired. It also spiked merchandise sales and trended globally on social media platforms. More than a nostalgic moment, the reunion reaffirmed Friends as a cultural touchstone with lasting relevance.

Friends is available for online streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu.

