Friends soundtrack: Complete guide to all songs featured in the show

Friends was a fan favorite on television from 1994 to 2004, and its appeal is still strong two decades after the last episode aired. The soundtrack of the program became as legendary as the six major characters and an essential component of the storyline. I'll Be There for You by The Rembrandts, the series' theme song, gained massive popularity and is one of the most recalled show soundtracks.
Set in New York City, the show centres around six friends, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Joey, Rachel, and Phoebe, as they negotiate the demands of adulting. Whether it was Phoebe singing Smelly Cat or Chandler's mixed tape, or I Go Blind by Hootie & the Blowfish in season 2, episode 5, music has played a pivotal part in the show.
Here are all the songs that appeared throughout the series.
The complete Friends soundtrack explored
Season 1
- Don't Stand So Close to Me – The Police
- Ebony and Ivory – Stevie Wonder and Paul McCartney
- Get Down Tonight – KC and the Sunshine Band
- Girl, You'll Be a Woman Soon – Neil Diamond
- I'll Be There for You – The Rembrandts (Theme Song)
- Into Your Arms – The Lemonheads
- My Guy – Mary Wells
- Shiny Happy People – R.E.M.
- Sky Blue and Black – Jackson Browne
- Smelly Cat Medley – Phoebe Buffay & The Hairballs
- Take a Bow – Madonna
- The Lion Sleeps Tonight – The Tokens
- Theme from Shaft – Isaac Hayes
- The Star-Spangled Banner
- Top of the World – The Carpenters
- What's the Frequency, Kenneth? – R.E.M.
Season 2
- All By Myself – Eric Carmen
- Angel of the Morning – The Pretenders
- I Go Blind – Hootie & The Blowfish
- In My Room – Grant Lee Buffalo
- La Danza delle Ore – Amilcare Ponchielli
- Le Bon, La Brute, Le Truand – Ennio Morricone
- Looks Like We Made It – Barry Manilow
- Poetic Love Theme – Mladen Franko
- Shoe Box – Barenaked Ladies
- The Christmas Song – Nat King Cole
- With or Without You – U2
Season 3
- Baby Elephant Walk – Henry Mancini
- Endless Love – Lionel Richie and Diana Ross
- Havin' a Party – Nu Flavor
- Star Wars (Main Theme) – John Williams
- That's Amore – Dean Martin
- The Girl from Ipanema – Frank Sinatra
- Time of the Season – The Zombies
- With or Without You – U2
Season 4
- London Calling – The Clash
- Night and Day – Tony Bennett
- The Impression That I Get – The Mighty Mighty Bosstones
- Weekend in New England – Barry Manilow
- Where Everybody Knows Your Name – Gary Portnoy
Season 5
- A Horse with No Name – America
- Bad, Bad Leroy Brown – Jim Croce
- Desafinado – Stan Getz & João Gilberto
- Every Word Means No – Smash Mouth
- Everybody Loves Somebody – Dean Martin
- It's Not Unusual – Tom Jones
- Love to Love You Baby – Donna Summer
- Never There – Cake
- Space Oddity – David Bowie
- Viva Las Vegas – Elvis Presley and The Jordanaires
Season 6
- Carmina Burana: O Fortuna – Carl Orff
- I Wouldn't Normally Do This Kind of Thing – Robbie Williams
- Love Machine – The Miracles
- My Funny Valentine – Ella Fitzgerald & Chick Webb
- Nocturne in E-Flat Major No. 2, Op. 9 – Frédéric Chopin
- Rock and Roll All Nite – Kiss
- The Way You Look Tonight – Tony Bennett
- Trouble With Boys – Loreta
- Wonderful Tonight – Eric Clapton
- You've Really Got a Hold on Me – Smokey Robinson & The Miracles
Season 7
- Believe – Cher
- Big Time Operator – Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
- Everlong – Foo Fighters
- Get Ready – Rare Earth
- Groovy Kind of Love – Phil Collins
- Heart of Glass – Blondie
- I Feel Pretty – From West Side Story
- I'm Gonna Love You Just a Little More Baby – Barry White
- It's Raining Men – The Weather Girls
- Ride wit Me – Nelly featuring City Spud
- Shake Your Groove Thing – Peaches & Herb
Season 8
- Closing Time – Semisonic
- Fallin' – Alicia Keys
- Heart and Soul – Floyd Cramer
- Kokomo – The Beach Boys
- Let Me Blow Ya Mind – Eve featuring Gwen Stefani
- Only Time – Enya
- River of Tears – Eric Clapton
- Sign on the Window – Bob Dylan
Season 9
- Baby Got Back – Sir Mix-A-Lot
- Funkytown – Lipps Inc.
- Here, There and Everywhere – The Beatles
- I Will Survive – Gloria Gaynor
- Joy to the World – Three Dog Night
- Jump – Van Halen
- No Woman, No Cry – Bob Marley & The Wailers
- Tainted Love – Soft Cell
- Untitled – Interpol
- We Are the Champions – Queen
Season 10
- Der Kommissar – After the Fire
- Girls Just Want to Have Fun – Cyndi Lauper
- Smelly Cat Medley – Phoebe Buffay & The Hairballs featuring The Pretenders
- Smooth – Santana featuring Rob Thomas
- Tainted Love – Soft Cell
- The Reason – Hoobastank
- Wicked Game – Chris Isaak
- You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) – Sylvester
Cast members reunite for Friends: The Reunion
Friends: The Reunion premiered exclusively on HBO Max on May 27, 2021. On the original Stage 24 at Warner Bros. Studios, the original cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer regrouped. Unscripted, the special included cast interviews, table readings, and a trip down memory lane over famous sets. It celebrated the legacy of the program, not a continuation of the narrative.
The reunion had a measurable impact. According to Variety, it accounted for 29% of all U.S. streaming activity on its release day. HBO Max reported a 13% increase in Friends viewership after the special aired. It also spiked merchandise sales and trended globally on social media platforms. More than a nostalgic moment, the reunion reaffirmed Friends as a cultural touchstone with lasting relevance.
Friends is available for online streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu.