What happened at Jennifer Aniston's house? Crash incident details explored and more 

Jennifer Aniston became a victim of a case of vandalism when a 70-year-old man reportedly crashed his vehicle through the gates of the actress' residence in Bel Air. The alleged culprit crashed his car into the gates of the actress's mansion on the afternoon of May 5, 2025. The actress was also present at the location when the incident took place. The security team at Jennifer Aniston's residence got hold of the man till the police officers arrived.

No harm to the actress or any other person was caused by this incident. Some reports claim damage to the property (gates of the residence). Details about the culprit and his motive have not been disclosed yet.

Man held for car crash incident at Jennifer Aniston's house

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 27, 2024 (Image via Getty)

At 12:20 pm PDT on May 5, 2025, a man allegedly crashed his car through the gates of the F.R.I.E.N.D.S. actress's Bel Air residence. It was reported that the actress was also inside the house when the incident happened. The alleged culprit was captured immediately by the security at the mansion.

Reports stated that the security held the man at gunpoint till the arrival of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) for further investigation. LAPD has taken charge of the case since then, with the reported culprit in their custody. A news report by TMZ also mentioned that the culprit experienced pain after the crash and had to be checked by medical personnel.

The motives and further details about the culprit have not been disclosed yet. The nature of the incident and whether it was a targeted attack on the actress are being looked into by the authorities. Some reports suggest an intentional angle to the case, hinting at some criminal records of the culprit. Confirmed news about the entire case is yet to be revealed.

About Jennifer Aniston's private mansion in Bel Air

Spread across 3.4 acres, Jennifer Aniston's private residence is located in the 900 block of Airole Way. Architect A. Quincy Jones is credited with designing this mansion, which is allegedly worth around $21 million. Renowned interior designers, garden and landscape designers collaborated with Aniston to design this mansion. Talking about this property, Aniston mentioned in a 2018 interview with Architectural Digest:

“Every corner you turn, you have an experience. Everywhere you look, you get a vista. We worked very hard to get that flow right.”

The actress has owned the house since 2011, and it's equipped with lavish amenities, which was also the spot where Aniston and actor Justin Theroux tied the knot in 2015. Aniston continued to reside in the house after the couple's divorce in 2018.

About Jennifer Aniston

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals (Image via Getty)

Popularly known for her role as Rachel Green from F.R.I.E.N.D.S., Jennifer Aniston has portrayed diverse characters in Hollywood movies and series. She has won several prestigious awards, such as the Golden Globe and the Emmy Awards.

Her popular works include The Good Girl (2002), Marley & Me (2008), Horrible Bosses (2011), We're the Millers (2013), The Morning Show (2019-2023), etc.

