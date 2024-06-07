Jennifer Aniston gets teary-eyed while recalling spending the 'Friends' premier day with Mattew Perry and Lisa Kudrow 

Jennifer Aniston sat down with Quinta Brunson for Variety's Actors on Actors series, published on Thursday, June 6. The two, who just wrapped up the third season of their respective TV shows, Aniston's The Morning Show and Brunson's Abbott Elementary, chatted about what makes a great TV show.

During their conversation, Brunson mentioned how Aniston's Friends, which ran for 10 seasons since its 1994 premiere, inspired her "mockumentary" sitcom Abbott Elementary. Brunson's comments inspired Aniston to reminisce about her time in Friends, and she couldn't somehow believe that it's been three decades since the show aired on NBC because, for her, "it feels like yesterday."

She told her fellow actress:

"It's so strange to even think that it's 30 years old, because it actually just, I remember the day that it was gonna premiere on television, on NBC."

Recalling how she spent the premiere day of the iconic TV show, Jennifer Aniston detailed:

"Me and Matthew Perry were having lunch somewhere, and we knew Lisa [Kudrow] was getting her hair colored, so we ran into the hair salon, and I snuck up, and she was in the sink, the hair bowl, and I took the nozzle and just started washing her hair from the guy that was supposed to be doing it, and it definitely flew out of control."

Talking about her little sneak-up to her co-star Kudrow, who plays Phoebe Buffay in Friends, she said that it was "unfortunate," but only because of their excitement about the show finally airing on TV.

Jennifer Aniston talks about the "greatest gift" that Friends cast can get from fans

Talking about the good reception Friends is still getting from fans up to this day, 20 years after the show finale in 2004, Jennifer Aniston couldn't help but feel appreciative. She told Brunson in their sit-down:

"The fact that it's had this long, wonderful life and it still means a lot to people is one of the greatest gifts I think all five of us—all since of us—we never could imagine."

The Murder Mystery actress also spoke on her current relationship with Friends co-stars, which seems to be just as close as it once was. Jennifer Aniston shared:

"[And] we see each other. I talked on FaceTime with Court [Courteney Cox] last night for an hour, and Lisa and the boys, and we just have a really—it's a family forever."

It's a sentiment that Brunson echoed, sharing that she's also part of that "ensemble" in her sitcom, whom she considers "family."

Talking about the relationship they've built with their co-stars, Jennifer Aniston mentioned the "luxury of there not being social media or the internet," during her time with Friends in the 90s, there were fewer "people commenting and ripping" other people apart, which most likely helped the Friends co-stars develop such a close bond.

