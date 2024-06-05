Is Like a Dragon: Yakuza getting a live-action adaptation by Prime Video? Everything to know

The game franchise Like a Dragon: Yakuza, developed by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and published by SEGA, is being made into a live-action series by Prime Video. The game franchise takes place in a fictional area based on Tokyo's Kabukichō district in Shinjuku and centers around Kazuma Kiryu, a Yakuza fighter.

Prime Video is transforming the series to vividly depict the compelling world of dangerous gangsters and Kamurochō's residents. The live-action show is directed by Masaharu Take and Kengo Takimoto, and produced by The Fool, with Erik Barmack, Roberto Grande, and Joshua Long as executive producers.

The announcement of the adaptation was made on June 4, 2024, with a scheduled premiere on October 25 and later on November 1, 2024, on Prime Video.

Release date and schedule of Like a Dragon: Yakuza live-action series on Prime Video

The live-action series Like a Dragon: Yakuza will come out in two parts on Prime Video. The initial three episodes will premiere on October 25, 2024, and the second part on November 1, 2024.

This series, consisting of six episodes, is inspired by the well-known Yakuza video game series and focuses on the journey and decisions of Kazuma Kiryu, a Yakuza fighter who values justice, responsibility, and compassion.

Plot and cast of the Like a Dragon: Yakuza series

The live-action series Like a Dragon: Yakuza showcases two time periods, 1995 and 2005, featuring characters such as Kiryu and his childhood friends. Ryoma Takeuchi plays the role of Kiryu Kazuma, under the direction of Masaharu Take and Takimoto Kengo. Moreover, Takeuchi did all the action scenes to maintain a strong physical presence and authenticity in the show.

Sean Crouch and Nakamura Yugo wrote the story, while Yoshida Yasuhiro and Yamada Kana contributed to the Japanese screenplay. The series features the contemporary culture of Japan and delves into the tales of these characters. The main focus is on his childhood friendships and the outcomes of their choices.

More about Like a Dragon: Yakuza

The show is adapted from the well-known Yakuza video game series, originally launched by SEGA in 2005. SEGA stands for Service Games and was established by Martin Bromely in 1940. Director Masaharu Take stated to Variety on June 3, 2024:

“I have poured out my heart, soul, and the experience that I have garnered over 35 years into Like a Dragon: Yakuza.”

Previous Yakuza games focused on Kazuma and his relationships with other characters. He collaborates with the top members of the Tojo Clan to thwart schemes and maintain security. The games are well-known for their storylines, combat systems, and settings in Japan like hostess clubs, karaoke, and mini-games. While the live-action series aims to bring new unexplored elements to life.

James Farrell, who is in charge of international originals at Amazon MGM Studio, informed Variety:

"The unfettered appeal for Japanese content from within Japan and other parts of the world has been growing exponentially."

The global fame of Japanese films and series like Suzume, Shin Kamen Rider, Drive My Car, Godzilla Minus One, Blue Eye Samurai, and Shogun are on the rise. These films and series are praised for their visually stunning animation, engaging storylines, and unique takes on traditional genres, showcasing Japan's diverse and thriving entertainment industry.

Like a Dragon: Yakuza will be offered in 30 languages with subtitles and dubbing, only on Prime Video globally.