Like a Dragon Yakuza Amazon Prime release date, confirmed actors, episodes, and more

In a surprise announcement, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studios (developer of the Yakuza series of video games) has revealed that the “Like a Dragon Yakuza” live-action adaptation will premiere on Amazon Prime Video starting October 24, 2024. This isn’t the first live-action version of Yakuza (now known as Like a Dragon) though, with multiple adaptations having been released with varying success.

Like a Dragon Yakuza set to release for Amazon Prime on October 25, 2024

As detailed within the official Amazon Prime blog post, Like a Dragon Yakuza is all set to premiere on the Amazon Prime streaming service starting October 25, 2024. It is based on the beloved Yakuza series of video games from RGG Studios and SEGA.

This gritty Japanese crime drama is expected to closely follow the events of Yakuza 0 and Yakuza Kiwami, depicting protagonist Kazuma Kiryu’s journey of becoming a legendary Yakuza warrior (taking place between 1995 and 2005).

The series is being directed by Masaharu Take. Kazuma Kiryu has been confirmed to be played by Ryoma Takeuchi.

Other cast members are currently unknown. As the series is expected to adapt the first two games (in terms of the campaign’s timeline), readers can expect to see characters like Daisaku Kuze, Goro Majima, Akira Nishikiyama and Haruka Sawamura, among others.

The series is expected to be the best live-action adaptation of Like a Dragon yet, staying true to the source material while simultaneously being accessible for newcomers to the series.

A total of six episodes are planned for the series, with additional subtitles and dubbing in 30 languages. The show will be released in two parts - the first on October 25, 2024, and the second on November 1, 2024.

