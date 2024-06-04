Fallout series to challenge and strip The Rings of Power of its title on Amazon Prime Video

Fallout arrived on Amazon Prime Video on April 10, 2024, with eight episodes and has maintained the top spot since then. With about 65 million viewers in the first fortnight of its release, the series is set to topple The Rings of Power as the most-watched series on Amazon Prime Video since the streaming service started disclosing its viewership count.

With the latter awaiting its season 2 to premiere on August 29, 2024, Fallout's massive viewership replacing audience interest for The Rings of Power may be concerning.

The first season of The Rings of Power was released on September 1, 2022, and concluded with the eighth episode airing on October 14, 2022. The premise of the two series is widely different and may target different age groups.

While The Rings of Power covers developments thousand years before the make-believe world of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings, the plot of Fallout shows a post-apocalyptic alternate future of 2077.

Will Fallout replace The Rings of Power from its most-watched title?

The dystopian series has a massive viewership and approval rating (Image via Instagram@primevideo)

The Rings of Power had been an unexpected winner at the time of its release. While often compared to House of the Dragon, which was released around the same time and had pre-release audience interest, The Rings of Power gained quickly after release as per Nielsen Media Research.

The Rings of Power globally had 25 million viewers in the first 24 hours of its first two episodes, Wikipedia says. The numbers were shared by Amazon Prime Video leading to an increase in Prime Video signups. In comparison, the apocalyptic series has recorded about 65 million viewers almost 16 days after landing on the channel.

While the above numbers make Fallout the second most-watched series on Prime Video, the approval ratings for the two series are different.

The Rings of Power received about 83% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the latter got 93% on the same review website. On Metacritic, they received 71/100 and 73/100 respectively. With a higher rating, the latest series may take over the title from the Tolkien series.

Fallout: A quick recap

The series is a post-apocalyptic story (Image via Instagram@Primevideo)

As mentioned before, the series is set in an alternate world after World War II where the nuclear war led to apocalypse and destruction. While the privileged survivors created a separate society in underground bunkers, called Vaults, interconnected with each other, the unfortunate outsiders either perished or tried to survive.

The plot revolves around Lucy who after 200 years of the apocalypse ventures out of the Vault into the outer wasteland. She aims to look for her father abducted by raiders.

In her journey, she meets a soldier from the Brotherhood of Steel and also a bounty hunter. While she weighs her dangers with her loyalties, treacherous secrets are revealed.

Ella Purnell, Walter Goggins, Aaron Moten and Kyle MacLachlan play the lead roles.

Amazon MGM Studios is one of the production companies along with Kilter Films, Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks. The series is based on a role-playing video game, which has also reportedly seen a rise in sales after the release.

Fallout has already been renewed for another season. Watch out for The Rings of Power season 2 to arrive on Amazon Prime Video in August 2024. Meanwhile, stream Fallout, currently available on the platform.