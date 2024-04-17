What happened to Mariko in Shogun episode 9? Explained

Shogun’s ninth and penultimate episode, titled Crimson Sky, left viewers stunned with Mariko meeting her apparent demise. Throughout the series, Anna Sawai's Mariko has been a central figure in Japan's civil war, serving as Lord Toranaga's translator and ally in his quest for the throne.

The series also depicted her budding relationship with John Blackthorne. However, things took a tragic turn as the episode culminated in a fiery explosion caused by the shinobi, who was sent to assassinate her.

While there is a possibility that Mariko may have survived and may reappear, albeit with severe injuries, the sudden ending has left her fate uncertain until the final episode airs.

Shogun episode 9: What happened to Toda Mariko?

In Shogun episode 9, after arriving in Osaka with Blackthorne and Yabushige, Mariko (Anna Sawai) boldly asserted her intention to leave with Toranaga's wives and child, challenging Lord Ishido and the Regents' authority. This sparked a tense confrontation, leading Mariko to declare her intent to perform seppuku at sunset, exposing Ishido's oppressive rule.

Despite a poignant moment with her childhood friend, Lady Ochiba, who failed to dissuade her, Mariko proceeded with her decision. Surprisingly, Ishido stopped Mariko and appeared to grant her permission to leave.

However, Yabushige betrayed Mariko and John (Cosmo Jarvis) and let the shinobi in to attack them. This led to a final stand in which Mariko sacrificed herself to stave off the assassins from breaching the doors of the storage room they were hiding in.

Mariko’s journey on Shogun

Lady Mariko has been a part of pivotal moments throughout the series. When Fuji's son faced a death sentence due to his father's mistake, Mariko provided comfort to Fuji during this difficult time.

Later, Mariko played a crucial role in interpreting a meeting between Lord Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) and John Blackthorne, contributing valuable insights that aided Toranaga's understanding of the situation. Mariko's involvement in these events raised questions among her peers, including her husband, about her role and intentions.

Despite doubts raised by others, Mariko remained steadfast in her commitment to honesty and loyalty to Toranaga. Following an attack on Toranaga's quarters, Mariko assisted in tending to John's injuries and later joined a group traveling to Ajiro, including John, Kiri no Kata, and others.

However, Ishido's unexpected arrival and subsequent events led to a chaotic confrontation, during which Mariko displayed both bravery and strategic thinking. Ultimately, Mariko, along with Toranaga, John, and others, faced perilous challenges but managed to escape and reach safety.

Despite the turmoil, Mariko continued to play a vital role in navigating the complex political landscape. Even when personal sacrifices were made, Mariko demonstrated resilient intelligence and unwavering dedication to her beliefs and those she cared about.

What can fans expect to see in the series finale?

Mariko's apparent demise sets the stage for the showdown in Shogun episode 10, titled A Dream of a Dream. Since the show is based on James Clavell's historical fiction, there are substantial clues as to what will happen in the Shogun finale.

Yabushige's betrayal will be revealed, prompting Lord Yoshii Toranaga to order him to perform seppuku. Before this, he may gift his katana to Blackthorne, echoing events from the novel. Toranaga's grand scheme will also unfold, culminating in his plan to depose Ishido at the Battle of Sekigahara.

Shogun episode 10 will premiere on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, and is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

