Shōgun episode 10: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Shōgun episode 10 will be released this Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at 12:00 am ET on Hulu. Living up to its reputation, Shōgun continues to keep the fans on the edge of their seats with the progressing storyline, building toward its climactic finale where all things come to a head. As hinted, the series has yet again broken the audiences’ hearts with another unanticipated death of a favorite character.

While the episode was titled Crimson Sky, Toranaga's plan was expected to be put into action. However, it instead sets the stage for what follows next: Toranaga’s ascension as the sole Regent or his new position as the Shōgun. While the fans continue to mourn the death of the characters, they also await to see how Toranaga’s single and violent rush to Osaka Castle will be.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for FX’s Shōgun. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will Shōgun episode 10 be released

As mentioned above, Shōgun episode 10 will be released this Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at 12:00 am ET. The episode will also be rebroadcast on FX’s cable TV network at 10:00 pm ET the same day. Below is the complete list of release dates and times for the upcoming episode, along with the corresponding time zones.

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Monday, April 22, 2024 9 pm Central Time Monday, April 22, 2024 11 pm Eastern Time Tuesday, April 23, 2024 12 am Mountain Time Monday, April 22, 2024 10 pm Alaska Standard Time Monday, April 22, 2024 8 pm Hawaii Standard Time Monday, April 22, 2024 7 pm Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, April 23, 2024 5 am Indian Standard Time Tuesday, April 23, 2024 10:30 am Central European Time Tuesday, April 23, 2024 6 am Australian Central Daylight Time Tuesday, April 23, 2024 3:30 pm

Where to watch Shōgun episode 10

Shōgun episode 10, or the grand finale of the series, will first be released on Hulu and then will be rebroadcast on FX later the same day. The series will be available exclusively on Star+ for Latin American audiences. Lastly, for fans globally, the finale and all the preceding episodes of FX’s historical epic will be available to stream on Disney Plus.

A brief recap of Shōgun episode 9

Shōgun episode 9 saw the arrival of Mariko, Yabushige, and Blackthorne at the Osaka Castle. During the audience with Ishido and Ochiba, in the presence of the heir of Taikō, Yabushige requested to join Ishido, proposing Blackthorne would also sail under his banner. However, Ishido declined the request by simply saying the heir wasn’t interested in the Anjin.

Subsequently, it was Mariko’s turn to speak, and she started by congratulating the couple, which was followed by announcing that Lord Toranaga was still mourning the loss of his son. Mariko startled Ishido’s court by proclaiming that she would return back to Edo with Kiri and Shizu unless she and the others were held captive against their will.

Later, Yabushige was enraged by Mariko’s request, which he didn’t see coming, while Blackthorne was confused. Mariko’s son tried to talk her mother out of her resolve, but he failed. When Mariko tried to leave with Kiku and Shizu the next morning, Ishido’s guards became an obstacle. Mariko had no choice but to revolt, but she lost eventually.

As Mariko couldn’t fulfill her duties to Lord Toranaga, she decided to commit seppuku, and she asked Kiyama to be her second. Lady Ochiba called Mariko for a meeting in person with Blackthorne, where she talked about their childhood days and how their father’s misery struck them as lightning.

Ochiba wanted to know if Mariko was planning something. After meeting Father Alvito to confess her sins, as proclaimed, Mariko was prepared for seppuku. Suddenly, she discovered that Kiyama bailed on being her second.

However, Blackthorne decided to take the role, with his heart weighed down by the decision. In the nick of time, Ishido stopped Mariko from committing seppuku by granting her the permit. Ishido also told other hostages that they were free to leave only if they applied for their clearance permits.

After a stressful day, Blackthorne, who was relieved to see Mariko alive and well, found solace in her company, sharing a deeply intimate moment together. Elsewhere, Yabushige, whom Ishido accepted as his ally, was asked to do something for him, which turned out to be helping a group of shinobi/ninjas sneak inside Osaka Castle.

The shinobi were ordered to kidnap or kill Mariko, but she and Blackthorne tried their best to escape and confined themselves with Yabushige and others inside a storage room. The Shinobi decided to blast the door with explosives. Accepting her fate, Mariko guarded the door and eventually lost her life after it blew off.

What to expect from Shōgun episode 10

Shōgun episode 10 is titled “Chapter Ten: A Dream of a Dream.” the intricate web of events will converge, marking the historical epic's climax. The episode will be all about the much-awaited grand finale, which will see the Crimson Sky Plan in action, where Toranaga will take over the Osaka Castle by eliminating the other Regents, dissolving the council, and declaring himself as the Shōgun.

Given the Lord of Kanto is known for being a proficient trickster, his ultimate move will catch all the lords in Osaka by surprise, who are waiting for his execution. Toranaga’s decision will also determine the fate of the Portuguese trade relations with Japan.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Shōgun episode 10.

