What does the Crimson Sky plan mean in Shōgun? Explained

Shōgun episode 6, titled ‘Ladies of the Willow World,’ extensively focused on the female characters in the series and shed light on the powerful women of the shogunate era.

The series, for the first time, saw the true yet menacing face of Lady Ochiba, who will do anything to get Toranaga killed, even orchestrating events to kill a decorated Regent of the Council.

Lady Ochiba has certainly left a mark with the sixth installment, but there were also others like Mariko, who was revealed to be her childhood friend. However, the relationship between the two shattered after Mariko’s father, Lord Akechi Jinsai, killed Ochiba’s father, who was the Taikō.

Given Ishido and Ochiba’s continuing to defame the late Taikō’s legacy, violating the rules of the Council, Toranaga has decided to consider the Crimson Sky plan as his last resort to save himself and the heir of Taikō.

Read on to learn about what is the Crimson Sky plan and how it will make Toranaga the rightful Shōgun.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Shōgun. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Everything to know about the Crimson Sky plan in Shōgun

As witnessed in Shōgun episode 6, Hiromatsu Toda barely escaped Osaka after Ishido ordered every Regent and lord to stay in the region, holding them as hostages.

Hiromatsu tried to flee with Kiri and Shizu. However, with Shizu being pregnant, it was rather an impossible task, so Kiri asked him to make it to Toranaga alone to brief him on everything.

After arriving at Kanto, Hiromatsu sought an audience with Toranaga and other lords and explained the current situation in Osaka. Hiromatsu proposed that Tortanaga should consider the Crimson Sky plan, which most of the lords present, including Yabushige, were unaware of. Eventually, Hiromatsu revealed that the Crimson Sky plan was a very old strategy that only a handful of individuals knew.

Hiromatsu further explained that one would violently rush the Osaka castle to eliminate all the Regents of the Council. With Toranaga remaining as the sole Regent, he would eventually become the Shōgun, the one true ruler in all of Japan. However, with Ishido’s military power and his allies, Yabushige proclaimed it to be a straight-up suicide mission.

Hiromatsu immediately suggested that Toranaga call his half-brother, Saeki Nobotatsu, who could lend him a hand in his fight. However, Omi thought that it wouldn’t be enough. After learning about Sugiyama being killed by Ishido, Toranaga decided to put the Crimson Plan into effect.

Why did Toranaga initially not want to go with the Crimson Sky plan?

As witnessed in the second episode of Shōgun, the Taikō offered Toranaga the position as the sole Regent of the Council to make him a Shōgun.

However, he humbly rejected the offer, claiming it would put his and Yaechiyo’s life at risk, which the Taikō deemed to be a wise choice. Since the start of the series, Toranaga continued to showcase that he was never after power.

All Toranaga wants is to hold his promise by keeping Yaechiyo safe until he comes of age so that he can become the new Taikō. Toranaga extending fief and forming alliances with whom the Council was against were all just calculative steps to keep Yaechiyo safe from those who would do anything to claim his rightful throne.

With Ishido and Ochiba using the Council as their puppet to mark his death, Toranaga had no other choice but to accept the Crimson Sky plan, which indeed is a difficult choice for him.

Toranaga accepting the Crimson Sky plan changes everything

Ochiba and Ishido, as seen in Shōgun episode 6 (Image via FX)

To initiate the Crimson Sky plan, Toranaga would join forces with his half-brother Saeki Nobutatsu, who's hinted to have great military power. With the two brothers joining hands and Blackthorne’s powerful Canon Regiment on the roll, Toranaga could go against the Council without any second thoughts.

Additionally, Father Alvito also suggested to Father Dell’Aqua that they should join hands with Toranaga and become an ally to sustain for longer. Although Dell’Aqua’s decision is pending, his choice will eventually decide the fate of not only his people but also their trade with Japan.

As no one would be anticipating Toranaga’s attack on the Council, it would eventually give him the upper hand.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Shōgun as 2024 progresses.