Shōgun: Full list of cast in the FX’s historical epic

FX’s new historical drama, Shōgun, has become one of the most anticipated series that has generated significant excitement, boasting a stellar cast that includes Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai, and more actors. Based on the 1975 historical fiction of the same name by James Cavell.

The series is not just a novel adaptation; it’s also a reboot of the 1976 version by Paramount Televisions, starring Toshiro Mifune, Richard Chamberlain, Yoko Shimada, and many iconic actors. Due to the expansive nature of the original story, both series had to incorporate a multitude of characters into their respective casts.

With talents from Hollywood and the Japanese film industry, it adds a unique collaborative flavor to Shōgun, promising a captivating blend of performances.

Every character and their cast in Shōgun

1) Hiroyuki Sanada as Lord Yoshii Toranaga

Hiroyuki Sanada as Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Image via FX)

Popularly known for his samurai roles, Hiroyuki Sanada will be portraying Lord Yoshi Toranaga, a character inspired by the first Shōgun of the Tokugawa Shogunate of Japan, Tokugawa Ieyasu.

2) Cosmo Jarvis as John Blackthorne/Anjin-san

Cosmo Jarvis as John Blackthorne/Anjin-san (Image via FX)

British actor and musician Cosmo Jarvis will play the role of John Blackthorne, a character inspired by William Adams, also known as Miura Anjin. Adams was the first Englishman to reach Japan in 1600.

3) Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko

Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko (Image via FX)

Anna Sawai will be playing Toda Mariko, a character inspired by Akechi Tama, also known as Hosokawa Garasha. Tama was a member of the aristocratic Akechi family during the Sengoku period.

4) Tadanobu Asano as Kashigi Yabushige

Tadanobu Asano as Kashigi Yabushige (Image via FX)

Tadanobu Asano will portray Kashigi Yabushige, a character inspired by Honda Masonobu, who served as a commander and feudal lord during Tokugawa Ieyasu’s reign.

5) Hiroto Kanai as Kashigi Omi

Hiroto Kanai as Kashigi Omi (Image via FX)

Hiroto Kanai will play Kashigi Omi, a character inspired by Honda Masazumi, the eldest son of Honda Masanobu, who served under Tokugawa Ieyasu.

6) Takehiro Hira as Ishido Kazunari

Takehiro Hira as Ishido Kazunari (Image via FX)

Takehiro Hira will play Ishido Kazunari, a character inspired by Ishida Matsunari, a samurai and military commander during the late Sengoku period.

7) Toshi Toda as Sugiyama

Toshi Toda as Sugiyama (Image via FX)

Toshi Toda will be portraying the role of Sugiyama, a character inspired by Maeda Toshiie, one of Oda Nobunaga’s leading generals.

8) Shinnosuke Abe as Toda Buntaro

Shinnosuke Abe as Toda Buntaro (Image via FX)

Shinnosuke Abe will play Toda Buntaro, a character inspired by Hosokawa Tadaoki, the samurai warrior of the late Sengoku period who was the husband of Hosokawa Gracia.

9) Tokuma Nishioka as Toda Hiromatsu

Tokuma Nishioka as Toda Hiromatsu (Image via FX)

Tokuma Nishioka will play Toda “Iron Fist” Hiromatsu, a character inspired by Hosokawa Fujikata, a feudal lord and the retainer of the last Ashikaga Shōgun, Ashikaga Yoshiaki.

10) Hiromoto Ida as Kiyama ukon Sadanaga

Hiromoto Ida as Kiyama ukon Sadanaga

Hiromoto Ida will play Kiyama ukon Sadanaga, a character inspired by Konishi Yukinaga, a Christian feudal lord who served Toyotomi Hideyoshi.

11) Yuki Kura as Yoshii Nagakado

Yuki Kura as Yoshii Nagakado (Image via FX)

Yuki Kura will portray the role of Yoshii Nagakado, a character based on Matsudaira Tadayoshi, the fourth son of Tokugawa Ieyasu.

12) Fumi Nikaido as Ochiba No Kata

Fumi Nikaido as Ochiba No Kata (Image via FX)

Fumi Nikaido will play Ochiba No Kata, a character inspired by Yodo-dono/Yodogimi, the second wife of Toyotomi Hideyoshi.

13) Tommy Bastow as Father Martin Alvito

Tommy Bastow as Father Martin Alvito (Image via FX)

Tommy Bastow will play Father Martin Alvito, a character inspired by João Rodrigues, a Portuguese sailor and a missionary.

14) Takeshi Kurokawa as Ohno Harunobu

Takeshi Kurokawa as Ohno Harunobu (Image via FX)

Takeshi Kurokawa will play Ohno Harunobu, a character inspired by Ōtani Yoshitsugu, a prominent Japanese samurai who became Toyotomi Hideyoshi’s follower.

15) Yoriko Dōguchi as Kiri No Kata

Yoriko Dōguchi as Kiri No Kata (Image via FX)

Yoriko Dōguchi will portray Kiri No Kata, a character inspired by Lady Acha, the concubine of Tokugawa Ieyasu.

16) Ako as Daiyoin/Lady Iy

Ako as Daiyoin/Lady Iy (Image via FX)

Ako will play the role of Daiyoin/Lady Iy, a character inspired by Kōdai-in, a Buddhist nun and an aristocrat who founded the Kōdai-ji temple in Kyoto, Japan.

Additional characters and their cast

Below is the list of additional cast members portraying supporting roles in the series:

Yasunari Takeshima as Muraji

Yuka Kouri as Kiku

Moeka Hoshi as Usami Fuji

Hiro Kanagawa as Igurashi

Junichi Tajiri as Uejiro

Néstor Carbonell as Vasco Rodrigues

Nobuya Shimamoto as Nebara Jozen

Yuki Kedoin as Takemaru

Mako Fujimoto as Shizu No Kata

Haruno Niiyama as Natsu No Kata

Yuko Miyamoto as Gin

Yoshi Amao as Sera

About Shōgun

Shōgun will be available to stream on Hulu starting February 27, 2024. Here’s how the platform describes the series:

Based on James Clavell’s novel, FX’s Shōgun is set in Japan in the year 1600 at the dawn of a century-defining civil war. Lord Yoshii Toranaga is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him when a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Shōgun as 2024 progresses.