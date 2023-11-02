After a long wait, FX's Shogun finally has a release date. The upcoming 10-episode limited series, which is based on the James Clavell bestselling novel, will be released in February 2024 on Hulu and air on FX as well.

FX has released the first poster for their new remake of the 1980 mini-series and has also released more updates regarding who will feature in the show. Shogun started filming in 2019, but with the onset of the pandemic, production was delayed. The series finally wrapped production in 2023 and has a release date set for early 2024.

What do we know about FX's upcoming limited series, Shogun?

Set in Japan in the year 1600, Shogun follows Lord Yoshii Toranaga, who must fight for his life after his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him to bring him down.

Expand Tweet

Official plot synopsis

Along with a trailer and release date, FX has also released the official logline, which reads as follows:

“When a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village, its English pilot, John Blackthorne, comes bearing secrets that could help Toranaga tip the scales of power and devastate the formidable influence of Blackthorne’s own enemies — the Jesuit priests and Portuguese merchants. Toranaga’s and Blackthorne’s fates become inextricably tied to their translator, Toda Mariko, a mysterious Christian noblewoman and the last of a disgraced line. While serving her lord amidst this fraught political landscape, Mariko must reconcile her newfound companionship with Blackthorne, her commitment to the faith that saved her and her duty to her late father.”

Watch the trailer for Shogun below.

Who stars in the limited series? Cast list explored

Shogun stars Anna Sawai in the role of Lady Mariko. Hiroyuki Sanada plays Lord Yoshii Toranaga with her. Completing the leading trio is Cosmo Jarvis in the role of John Blackthorne.

They'll be joined by an ensemble cast that includes Tadanobu Asano as Kashigi Yabushige, a notorious backstabber and Toranaga's close ally; Hiroto Kanai as Kashigi Omi, the young leader of the fishing village where Blackthorne's ship was discovered; and Takehiro Hira as Ishido Kazunari, a powerful bureaucrat and Toranaga's main rival.

Moeka Hoshi joins the cast as Usami Fuji, a widow who must find a new purpose amidst her lord's war; Tokuma Nishioka as Toranaga's trusty general and closest friend; and Shinnosuke Abe as Mariko's envious husband.

Expand Tweet

Yuki Kura plays Yoshii Nagakado, Toranaga's son with a strong drive to prove himself, and Fumi Nikaido plays Ochiba no Kata, the beloved mother of the heir who will go to great measures to throw Toranaga and the threat he offers to her son's reign aside. Yasunari Takeshima, Toshi Toda, Hiro Kanagawa, Nestor Carbonell, Yuki Kura, Tommy Bastow, and Yoriko Doguchi also join the cast as supporting actors.

Shogun was created for television by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, with the latter also serving as showrunner and executive producer. He will also be joined by Michaela Clavell, Edward L. McDonnell, Michael De Lu, and Kondo as executive producers on the production. Sanada serves as producer with FX Productions producing the series.

Catch Shogun on Hulu in February 2024. The limited series will also telecast new episodes every week on FX. Watch this space for more updates on the series.