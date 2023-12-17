What is Anna Sawai's ethnicity? Monarch: Legacy of Monsters star's nationality and heritage explained

In Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Anna Sawai, the talented actress from New Zealand, grabs fans' attention with her portrayal of Cate Randa. She was born on June 11, 1992, to parents of Japanese descent.

In addition to Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Sawai has appeared in Ninja Assassin (2009), F9: The Fast Saga (2021), and Pachinko (2022), making a lasting impression on viewers. As Anna Sawai continues to captivate audiences in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, her work is praised by fans and critics alike.

Anna Sawai, whose parents are of Japanese descent, was born in Wellington, New Zealand. As per Korea.net, she then moved to Japan at the age of 10.

She developed an interest in music at a young age because of her mother, who used to be an opera singer and piano instructor. She started taking piano and singing lessons when she was just three years old. Sawai's dad, on the other hand, has a job in the electronics industry.

Anna Sawai is a proud Japanese-New Zealander, who loves embracing her roots while making a name for herself in the world of entertainment.

Anna Sawai believes in living a well-rounded life. The actress from Monarch: Legacy of Monsters finds comfort in doing yoga, especially hot yoga. As per Byrdie, she believes it is a "great form of meditation and exercise." Sawai believes that yoga has both mental and physical benefits, and makes sure to include it in her everyday life. In a conversation with the publication, she said:

"While I was in Japan, I would do hot yoga. It's a great form of meditation and exercise."

Her determination to do her own stunts in movies like F9: The Fast Saga highlights her love for martial arts, which she believes has several benefits.

During an interview with WhoWhatWear, she spoke about how important it is to choose roles that go against the usual Asian stereotypes. She expressed that she believes in taking on roles that are open to any ethnicity and projects that showcase a mix of real-life events and drama.

"I think it's really important that I choose the roles that don't fit into the stereotypical Asian roles that have been around for a long time," Sawai said.

When it comes to skincare, the actress from Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is all about using natural products, especially ones that are clean and vegan and work well for sensitive skin. Sawai's skincare routine highlights her dedication to using natural products, including Chinese herbs.

"One dermatologist suggested taking Chinese herbs. I started taking them, and my skin started to clear up. I still take them to this day. I also like to use clean and vegan products since I have sensitive skin," she told the publication.

Sawai is currently being hailed for her performance in Apple TV's Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, which delves into the deep and complex sides of humanity in the MonsterVerse.