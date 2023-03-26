Who is Brooklyn Stafford? American Idol contestant has performed at the MET

American Idol season 21 episode 6, which airs on ABC on Sunday, March 26, will feature the last round of auditions for new contestants. Singers from all across the USA will try to impress the judges with their voices and join the competition. The qualifying singer will next be seen performing during the Hollywood week round.

Brooklyn Stafford, one of the contestants set to appear in the final round of auditions, is a 21-year-old New York-based pianist and alumni of the University of Miami. She works as a freelance musician, piano teacher, and music composer and has over 10 years of experience in the field. She is also well versed in sight reading.

American Idol contestant Brooklyn Stafford is a pianist and musician

Originally from California, Stafford was raised in Brooklyn, New York. She became interested in music at the age of 10 while playing a 15 key Barbie keyboard. Since then, the contestant hopeful has been studying piano and music composition.

Brooklyn was a student at Laguardia High school of the Performing Arts and was even enrolled in the Purchase College’s program of Music Theory and composition. She currently holds a Bachelor’s degree in Music Business and Entertainment from the University of Miami.

The musician boasts a robust social-media following of approximately 226K followers on Tik Tok and has a very charismatic and deep voice. She used to be a high-school tutor for subjects like Maths and English.

Brooklyn also worked at CUTCO Cutlery as an advanced Sales Representative and is now the Accompanist for the Ethical Culture Society. She also teaches online and offline piano lessons and will now attempt to impress the American Idol judges with her singing, which will be accompanied by a piano performance.

She has won the ASCAP Irving Caesar Award twice and has also performed at the MET. Brooklyn has not yet revealed which song she will sing during her American Idol auditions.

Other auditionees of American Idol season 21 episode 6

Alongside Brooklyn, several other singers will also perform in front of judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie to earn a spot in the competition. The qualifying singers will receive a golden ticket, which means they will be performing at the Hollywood Weed round.

Further, a lucky singer might also get a Platinum ticket, which will give them the opportunity to altogether skip the first round of the Hollywood Week as well as choose their partner in the duet round.

Check out the contestants all set to appear in the last audition round:

Kaya Stewart: Lyricist and vocalist from England

Oliver Steele: Indie vocalist and guitarist from Nashville

Sierra Harris: 20-year-old singer from Newburyport

Mikenley Brown: 17-year-old student of the Heartland Christian School

Sarah Mac: Rock and soul singer from Carrollton, Georgia

Phil Kane: Country singer-songwriter from Pawhuska, Oklahoma, and student of the Belmont University

Jayna Elise: LA-based singer who was last seen on America’s Got Talent season 11 semi-finals

Isaac Brown: Recording artist from Los Angeles

Cam Amen: Tik-Tok star from Anderson, Indiana

Elise Kristine: 18-year-old vocalist and Tik-Tok star from Issaquah, Washington

Kaeyra: 21-year-old singer from Chicago, Illinois who was last seen on America’s Got Talent 2018

The auditions for the season took place at the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas hotel, Four Seasons Hotel, New Orleans hotel, and Kimpton Aertson Hotel, Nashville.

Tune into ABC on Sunday, March 26, at 8 pm ET to see if Brooklyn Stafford can clear her American Idol audition. Fans can stream the episode on Hulu and the network's website one day after the television premiere.

