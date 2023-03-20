"Dude might win": Fans feel Warren Peay might win American Idol season 21

Popular reality competition series American Idol season 21 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC. It documented a fresh set of contestants participating in the next round of auditions. They gave it their all in hopes of impressing judges and viewers and earning their golden or platinum ticket to advance to the Hollywood Week round of the competition.

On this week's episode of American Idol, Warren Peay impressed the judges and viewers with his performance. Katy Perry even labeled him the "Christian Chris Stapleton." Fans were highly impressed as well, and some felt that he may go on to win this season of the competition. One tweeted:

The hit ABC series has been on the air for over two decades and has established itself to be an extremely popular franchise. Season 21 of the competition has only begun and viewers have already picked their favorites. The singers performed in front of the iconic judge trio comprising Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie.

Warren Peay impresses the judges with his vocals on American Idol

Tonight's episode of American Idol saw the judges welcome a brand new set of contestants to the audition rounds. Throughout the episode, they keenly observed many contestants, provided feedback and suggestions, and handed over golden tickets to singers they loved. A few missed the mark and had to be sent home.

Warren Peay is a soulful singer-songwriter from South Carolina with a passion for duck hunting. He entered the audition room accompanied by his might beard, a hat, and a guitar, all set to wow the judges with his performance. The 23 year-old is also an appliance repair technician. Katy Perry instantly noted that the contestant looked like Chris Stapleton's brother.

For his audition on American Idol, Warren performed To The Tables by Zach Williams. The judges seemingly recognized the contestant's potential as he sang, with Luke noting that his "voice cuts through." Lionel echoed his fellow judge's sentiments and expressed that Warren had an FM radio-like voice.

Throughout his performance, Warren hit many high notes that instantly struck a chord with the judges. They even gave the contestant a standing ovation after his audition. Katy called the singer a "Christian Chris Stapleton." The judge explained that she was initially worried about whether he would be able to sing, although he "looked the part."

However, Katy Perry suggested that he should make the anger in his voice more prominent. Lionel Richie instantly felt that Warren had the potential to make it to the Top 10 of the competition. Fellow judges also felt that the singer might just become one of the finalists.

The American Idol judges then gave him their seal of approval and handed him the golden ticket to advance to the next round of the competition, which was the Hollywood Week.

Fans feel Warren Peay might take it all the way to win American Idol

Fans took to social media to compliment Warren on his voice and expressed that he had the potential to take the win this season.

Just my prediction... @AmericanIdol @warrenpeaymusic could win this whole thing. Honestly, the best voice of the season. His voice is original, and he's about to absolutely rock this competition.Just my prediction... #AmericanIdol .@warrenpeaymusic could win this whole thing. Honestly, the best voice of the season. His voice is original, and he's about to absolutely rock this competition. Just my prediction... #AmericanIdol @AmericanIdol

Wyatt @Wyatt_fann #americanidol @warrenpeaymusic definitely has that chart topping Country sound easily a top 24 talent @AmericanIdol @warrenpeaymusic definitely has that chart topping Country sound easily a top 24 talent @AmericanIdol #americanidol

Robert Anton @SoUWanaBaSinger #IdolAuditions Warren Peay on guitar, singing from the heart. He was strong throughout his range with that natural country gruff. #AmericanIdol Warren Peay on guitar, singing from the heart. He was strong throughout his range with that natural country gruff. #AmericanIdol #IdolAuditions

Nicholas_Sye @NicholasSye1 This is a great performance by warren peay #AmericanIdol This is a great performance by warren peay #AmericanIdol .

Season 21 of American Idol has seen many talented contestants take to the stage and inspire viewers with their stories and messages. As the installment progresses, more hopefuls will audition and earn their ticket to the next round. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's more in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of American Idol next Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

