Shōgun: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo’s historical drama series, Shōgun, was announced to be adapted into a straight-to-series order by FX in August 2018. During its production, the series faced a lot of setbacks involving delays in filming as the production was subpar, original writer Ronan Bennet no longer being available to penn the scripts, and more.

However, despite the challenges, the production was once again back on track, with Kondo’s husband, Justin Marks, who also serves as one of the executive producers, starting the scripts from scratch.

The series was filmed in Vancouver, the United Kingdom, and Japan. As FX announced, Shōgun is all set to debut worldwide on February 27, 2024. Follow along with the article to learn more about the series.

Where to watch Shōgun? All streaming options explored

As stated above, Shōgun will premiere globally on February 27, 2024, on Hulu in the U.S. and Japan. In Latin America, the series can be enjoyed on Star+, given that Hulu’s services are restricted to the U.S. and Japan.

For fans internationally who wouldn’t want to miss out on the upcoming historical fiction, they can rely on Disney+. The series has been slated for a ten-episode run from February 27 to April 23 and will have a double-header premiere, both helmed by Jonath van Tullekan.

Does Shōgun have a trailer

FX Networks dropped the first official trailer for Shōgun on YouTube on November 2, 2023, offering a sneak peek at what’s on the horizon. In just three months, the trailer accumulated eleven million views. Below is the official trailer for Shōgun:

Cast and characters

The series boasts a stellar cast featuring Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai, Cosmo Jarvis and more. Here’s the complete list of cast in the series:

Hiroyuki Sanada as Lord Yoshii Toranaga

Cosmo Jarvis as Pilot Major John Blackthorne

Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko

Tadanobu Asano as Kashigi Yabushige

Hiroto Kanai as Kashigi Omi

Takehiro Hira as Ishido Kazunari

Moeka Hoshi as Usami Fuji

Shinnosuke Abe as Toda Buntaro

Tokuma Nishioka as Toda "Iron Fist" Hiromatsu

Yasunari Takeshima as Muraji

Yuki Kura as Yoshii Nagakado

Fumi Nikaido as Ochiba No Kata

Tommy Bastow as Father Martin Alvito

Yuka Kouri as Kiku

Yoriko Dōguchi as Kiri No Kata

Ako as Daiyoin / Lady Iyo

Additional recurring cast in the series:

Toshi Toda as Sugiyama

Hiro Kanagawa as Igurashi

Junichi Tajiri as Uejiro

Néstor Carbonell as Vasco Rodrigues

Nobuya Shimamoto as Nebara Jozen

Yuki Kedoin as Takemaru

Mako Fujimoto as Shizu No Kata

Haruno Niiyama as Natsu No Kata

Hiromoto Ida as Kiyama ukon Sadanaga (Konishi Yukinaga (1555-1600))

Takeshi Kurokawa as Ohno Harunobu (Otani Yoshitsugu (1558-1600))

Yuko Miyamoto as Gin

Yoshi Amao as Sera

About the series

Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo’s Shōgun is based on the 1975 novel of the same name by James Clavell. The series' official logline describes the story as such:

“When a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village, its English pilot, John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), comes bearing secrets that could help Toranaga tip the scales of power and devastate the formidable influence of Blackthorne’s own enemies — the Jesuit priests and Portuguese merchants.

It continues

Toranaga’s and Blackthorne’s fates become inextricably tied to their translator, Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai), a mysterious Christian noblewoman and the last of a disgraced line. While serving her lord amidst this fraught political landscape, Mariko must reconcile her newfound companionship with Blackthorne, her commitment to the faith that saved her, and her duty to her late father.”

