Shōgun episode 4 ending explained: It is War

The ending of Shōgun episode 4 has sent shockwaves across the growing fanbase of the historical epic, heightening the anxiety with Toranaga’s son taking a bold step that's generally considered an offense.

Although the episode didn’t explore Nagakado’s character extensively, it has been showcased that he's a man with utmost pride, like Toranaga, who wants to prove his worth to his father.

The episode also focused on Blackthorne/Anjin’s transition to his new position as a hatamoto in Toranaga’s army. Despite the new privileges and the respect he was lauded with, Blackthorne considered he was still being treated as a prisoner.

The former Pilot-Major has to train the new regiment for six months straight, but at least he found someone to rely on amidst the ongoing chaos. With the ongoing training, Nagakado’s decision changes everything, further escalating tension for both Yabushige and Toranaga.

Follow along with the article to learn more about how Shōgun episode 4 concluded.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Shōgun episode 4. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Shōgun episode 4: Nagakado kills Jozen

Expand Tweet

For starters, Nagakado didn’t like Ishido’s men to spectate the military activities, which could put them in a tight spot.

Additionally, since the last time they faced each other, Nagakado held animosity against Jozen for looking down on him due to his inexperience on a real battlefield. Provoked by Omi’s speculation on Jozen unveiling their tactics to Ishido, Nagakado decided to step up.

He even told Omi not to send word about this situation to his father, proclaiming that he could handle whatever came next on his own to prove his worthiness. The next day, when Jozen was to witness the demonstration of Blackthorne’s devastating canons, Nagakado had his men place a few of the canons far from them, completely obscured in the mist.

Expand Tweet

After drawing his sword, Nagakado demanded compensation from Jozen for disrespecting Toranaga and signaled his men to attack.

All of Ishido’s men were killed, and Nagakado delivered the final blow to Jozen. As Yabushige exclaimed, Jozen came as an official messenger of the Council of Regents, and killing him was a grave offense.

The consequences for assaulting an official messenger have always been deemed one of the greatest offenses, which further developed into diplomatic fallout and resulted in condemnation from all governing bodies.

Toranaga would be utterly disappointed with his son’s actions, given that he's now gathering his loyal allies, which puts a stain on his honor.

Shōgun episode 4: Did Fuji agree to be Blackthorne’s consort?

Fuji, aiming at Omi Kashigi, as seen in Shōgun episode 4 (Image via FX)

With the recent loss of both her husband and the child, Fuji also lost the will to go on.

After learning that Lord Toranaga wished her to be Blackthorne’s consort (spouse), Fuji was devastated and wanted rather to become a nun. However, Mariko convinced Fuji, and she eventually agreed to become Blackthorne’s consort, but only for six months.

Meanwhile, Blackthorne didn’t want any consort or all the lavishness that came with his new hatamoto rank, but given it would be deemed disrespectful to Toranaga, he had no choice but to accept.

The next day, after he settled in, Omi asked Blackthorne to hand over his guns, which he refused to do, but after Fuji’s request, he entrusted his weapons to her.

Expand Tweet

Omi was persistent in retrieving the weapons, but Fuji made it clear that the guns were now under her protection by aiming at him and asking him to leave peacefully.

Blackthorne was genuinely impressed by Fuji’s valor, and later, during dinner, he apologized to her for his brash behavior and gifted her one of his guns as a gesture of goodwill.

He even proclaimed to train her. Witnessing Blackthorne’s generosity, Fuji gave her father’s katanas to him, as she didn’t want him to be swordless, given his new position as a hatamoto.

Shōgun episode 4: Who was the courtesan in Blackthorne’s room

Mariko having tea with Blackthorne and Fuji, as seen in Shōgun episode 4 (Image via FX)

Moments after Blackthorne was asleep and Fuji left his room, Mariko entered discreetly.

After waking up Blackthorne from his deep slumber, they both made love to each other. The next day, Blackthorne implied that he had a good time, but Mariko confused him by saying that the courtesan that she and Fuji picked for him was acceptable.

After Mariko subtly gazed at him, Blackthorne got the hint and understood that the woman who entered his room was Mariko, who lied to him to keep the secret to themselves.

As the story progresses, Shōgun will also explore the romantic relationship between these characters.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Shōgun as 2024 progresses.