Shōgun episode 2 ending explained: Who tried to kill John Balackthorne?

While the first episode set the stage by providing insights into feudal Japan during the Edo period, Shōgun episode 2 concluded with a gripping cliffhanger as John Blackthorne, the Anjin (pirate in Japanese), almost lost his life. The series kicked off with John and his crewmates finally making it to Japan but in very poor condition.

After facing many challenges, John learned about the plans of Portuguese priests and the current affairs. In Shōgun episode 2, John finally secures a proper audience with Lord Yoshii Toranaga, where he explains the chaos ensuing outside of Japan and the Portuguese base in Macau that harbors Ronins.

The intel from the Anjin is set to make Toranaga take drastic steps to ensure the future of Japan is secured and that they do not “belong” to someone. Follow along with the article to learn more about how Shōgun episode 2 ended.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for FX’s Shōgun. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Shōgun episode 2: Who wants John Blackthorne to be dead

Kiyama, as seen in Shōgun episode 2 (Image via Hulu)

The final moments of Shōgun episode 2 saw an assassin trying to kill Toranaga while sleeping. Toranaga eventually eliminated the assassin and shocked everyone by revealing that the assailant’s target was John, not him. Toranaga had already exchanged his room with him earlier, suspecting something wasn’t right, and his intuitions proved to be right.

The perpetrator behind this attack wasn’t Lord Ishido, as it was Lord Kiyama, who gave his word to Father Dell’Aqua to handle the situation on his own. Kiyama had been working alongside the Portuguese for so long, and unlike the other members of The Council of Regents, his faith was only guided by his neverending greed and ambition.

Toranaga learned that the world was divided into two parts after the Spaniards and Portuguese signed a treaty. He was enraged and shocked after finding out that the Portuguese claimed Japan. Being the President of Foreign Relations, Toranaga didn’t approve of the Black Ship’s departure from Nagasaki and unveiled to Bastow that he now knew about their secret bases in Macao.

This was the very reason why Dell’Aqua and Kiyama thought of acting fast before John could expose more of their secrets. The attack on the Anjin made it clear to Toranaga that he was indeed a valuable asset.

Shōgun episode 2: Why Ishido saved John

Lord Ishido is the only daimyō who didn’t convert to Christianity or have anything to do with the Portuguese. Although Toranaga is Ishido’s biggest rival, whom he desires to see dead, he also views the other members of the Council as his enemies. As witnessed in the series, despite the brief appearance, Ishido is revealed to be a calculative person who treads carefully.

Ishido is always concerned about his future and doesn’t really trust others or put his faith in anything that easily. He knew that after the fall of Toranaga, the fight for the throne would still be there, and his converted Catholic regents would stand against him, outnumbering him with the help of the Portuguese.

This was the very reason why Ishido subtly accepted the priority of John’s death over voting in front of Ohno and Kiyama but secretly sent Yabushige to retrieve him. Ishida believes that the Anji could be a great ally against the Portuguese.

If Ishido wanted, he could have had John execute the day he stepped into Osaka but chose not to, suggesting a calculated and strategic approach.

Shōgun episode 2: Toranaga being accused of doubling fief explained

During the meeting of The Council of Regents, Toranaga sat in an unusual arrangement as if he was being questioned about his fidelity to the Council, and that’s exactly what happened. While Ishido asked why he aligned power against the Council by consenting to six marriages that he shouldn’t have, Sugiyama accused him that his fief had doubled in size.

As per Sugiyama's indictments, Toranaga might have given the lands he owns or has control over to his vassals or samurais, which heightened suspicion surrounding his actions. Eventually, Toranaga was also questioned about taking Lord Taikō’s wife to his castle without letting anyone know about it and charged under the penalty of impeachment.

As Ishido has the Council in his grasp, he can end Toranaga’s legacy at any given moment. However, besides Toranaga, Ishido also has to be prepared for the Portuguese as well.

Shōgun episode 2: What happened to the Taikō

Taikō, as seen in Shōgun episode 2 (Image via Hulu)

As seen at the beginning of Shōgun episode 2, Taikō was on his deathbed, counting his remaining time while his loyal servants visited him. When everyone left, Taiko ordered Toranaga to stay and entrusted his son to him until the child came of age to take the throne as the rightful ruler.

Taikō knew that the moment he was gone, the fight for power would put his son under great threat, so giving his responsibility to Toranaga was the best decision he could have ever made. Being the inspired character of Toyotomi Hideyoshi, the second “Great Unifier” of Japan, Taikō was aware of the intentions of his feudal lords.

Before succumbing to the death of old age, Taikō revealed the formation of The Council of Regents to Toranaga, sharing power to keep order. This was the very moment Toranag was given a seat in the Council.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on FX’s Shōgun as 2024 progresses.