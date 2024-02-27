Shōgun episode 3: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Shōgun episode 3 will be released this Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 12:00 am ET. With a double-header debut, the series had an enthralling premiere, setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting and engaging historical drama.

From the reviews pouring in and the reception the series garnered in little to no time, Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks’ new show is steadily winning over audiences.

Given that the series is based on the true events that transpired in the 1600s in the Edo Period or the Tokugawa period in Japan, viewers are captivated by the historical intrigue.

With the first two episodes focusing on how the Council of Regents plot against Lord Yoshii Toranaga and John Blackthorne extending his hand of an alliance, the anticipation for what comes next is reaching a fever pitch.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for FX’s Shōgun. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will Shōgun episode 3 be released?

As stated above, Shōgun episode 3, sticking to its schedule, will be released this Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 12:00 am ET. The episode will later be rerun on FX’s cable TV network at 10:00 pm ET.

Below is the complete list of release dates and times for the Shōgun episode 3 with the corresponding time zones.

Time zone Date Time Pacific Time Monday, March 4, 2024 9 pm Central Time Monday, March 4, 2024 11 pm Eastern Time Tuesday, March 5, 2024 12 am Mountain Time Monday, March 4, 2024 10 pm Alaska Standard Time Monday, March 4, 2024 8 pm Hawaii Standard Time Monday, March 4, 2024 7 pm Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, March 5, 2024 5 am Indian Standard Time Tuesday, March 5, 2024 10:30 am Central European Time Tuesday, March 5, 2024 6 am Australian Central Daylight Time Tuesday, March 5, 2024 3:30 pm

Where to watch Shōgun episode 3?

Shōgun episode 3 will arrive first on Hulu, given FX has a dedicated content hub on the OTT platform, offering more shows from the acclaimed network’s catalog. The episodes will be rebroadcast on FX ten hours later. The series will be available exclusively on Star+ for viewers in Latin America.

Lastly, given that neither platform’s services are limited, the global audience can rely on Disney+ to catch the latest episodes and stay updated with the latest plot developments.

A brief recap of Shōgun episode 1 & 2

The premiere saw the arrival of John Blackthorne in Japan, where all his crewmates, including him, were on the verge of death due to starvation. Subsequently, the daimyō (feudal lord) of the region, Kashigi Yabushige, captured them, and their entire ship was seized.

After having an audience with Yabushige, John pleaded for his crewmates and requested their freedom. Yabushige saw something in John, so he spared him and later took him to his quarters, ensuring that he had a bath and meal, and provided with clothes.

Elsewhere, Lord Yoshii Toranaga attended the meeting at the Osaka Castle with The Council of Regents, where he was accused of doubling his fief and forming alliances against the Council. Ishido Kazunari ordered Toranaga to return Lord Taikō’s (the previous Shōgun) wife, but he refused.

Toranaga was bombarded with a barrage of insults, which caused one of his loyal samurai, Tadayoshi, to get enraged as he almost drew his katana. However, Tadayoshi decided to commit seppuku for contempt of court and also proclaimed to end his lineage by killing his newborn son.

Later, Toranaga met Lady Acha, who advised him to take control as the new Shōgun, or else things could exacerbate for him and Taikō’s son, whom he was protective of. Toranaga discovered about the washed-up foreigners and sent Tokuma, his retainer, to investigate.

After reaching the location, Tokuma seized the ship and the captive, John, in his possession as they now belonged to Torunaga. John sailed to Osaka with a Portuguese merchant named Rodrigues, who eventually discovered that John is from England and is the enemy of the Portuguese.

A brief flashback from one year ago showcased Lord Taikō entrusting his son to Toranaga on his deathbed, fearing for what could happen after his passing. In the present, the Portuguese merchants learned about John and sought to bring him down. Priest Bastow attended Toranaga’s council as John’s translator.

However, the council was adjourned immediately after Ishido intervened to bring a foreigner to the Osaka palace.

John was imprisoned indefinitely, awaiting his execution. Surprisingly, he met another priest who informed him everything about what was actually happening around them, including the trade secrets of the Portuguese and their secret plan.

Yabushige saved John from being executed, and he eventually had an audience with Toranaga once again, where he got his chance to expose the Portuguese. Later that night, an assassin snuck into the Osaka palace to kill Toranga but was eliminated.

Eventually, Toranaga revealed that the assassin was sent after John, given that he had swapped his room with him.

What to expect from Shōgun episode 3?

Shōgun episode 3, titled “Tomorrow is Tomorrow,” will see Toranaga making one of the most significant decisions of his life that will change everything.

Given the preview, John will become an essential part of Toranaga’s military to advise him about his ‘barbarian’ tactics. Toranaga will also call his loyal feudal lords to join him in his quest.

The upcoming installment will be all about the preparations for the impending war that will shape Japan's future. More politics and maneuvring will dominate the narrative, weaving a complex web of alliances and betrayals.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Shōgun episode 3.