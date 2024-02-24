Shōgun complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Created by the couple Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, Shōgun is an upcoming historical drama that is set to make its worldwide debut on February 27, 2024, on Hulu and FX. Ronan Bennett, the original writer of the series, had to step away, leaving the script incomplete. With the need for a fresh start, Kondo’s husband, Justin, stepped in to draft the entire script from scratch.

This unforeseen shift in the writing has indeed delayed the series and pushed it to 2024. The filming was initially scheduled to begin in March 2019, but given the production wasn't in good shape, the series was delayed. The shooting later began in September 2021 and took place in Vancouver, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Unlike the first TV series adaptation in the 1980s, where the series just had five episodes, the new version is a ten-episode limited series. Follow along with the article to learn more.

How many episodes are there in Shōgun

As mentioned above, Shōgun will be having a ten-episode run from February 27 to April 23, 2024, with each episode released weekly on Tuesdays. The first two installments will be released in a double-header format. While further details are yet to be announced, it is anticipated that each episode will have a runtime of at least an hour.

Below is the complete release schedule of the series:

Episodes Title Release Date Episode 1 Anjin February 27, 2024 Episode 2 Servants of Two Masters February 27, 2024 Episode 3 Tomorrow is Tomorrow March 5, 2024 Episode 4 The Eightfold Fence March 12, 2024 Episode 5 TBA March 19, 2024 Episode 6 TBA March 26, 2024 Episode 7 TBA April 2, 2024 Episode 8 TBA April 9, 2024 Episode 9 TBA April 16 , 2024 Episode 10 TBA April 23, 2024

All cast members and their characters

FX's Shōgun boasts a stellar cast from both Japanese and Hollywood film industries including Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai an more:

Hiroyuki Sanada as Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Tokugawa Ieyasu (1543–1616))

Cosmo Jarvis as Pilot Major John Blackthorne (William Adams (1564–1620))

Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko (Hosokawa Gracia (1563–1600))

Tadanobu Asano as Kashigi Yabushige (Honda Masanobu (1538–1616))

Hiroto Kanai as Kashigi Omi (Honda Masazumi (1566–1637))

Takehiro Hira as Ishido Kazunari (Ishida Mitsunari (1559–1600))

Tokuma Nishioka as Toda "Iron Fist" Hiromatsu (Hosokawa Fujitaka (1534–1610))

Yasunari Takeshima as Muraji

Yuki Kura as Yoshii Nagakado (Matsudaira Tadayoshi (1580-1607))

Fumi Nikaido as Ochiba No Kata (Yodo-dono (1569–1615))

Tommy Bastow as Father Martin Alvito (João Rodrigues Tçuzu (1561–1634))

Moeka Hoshi as Usami Fuji

Shinnosuke Abe as Toda Buntaro (Hosokawa Tadaoki (1563–1646))

Yuka Kouri as Kiku

Yoriko Dōguchi as Kiri No Kata (Lady Acha (1555-1637))

Ako as Daiyoin / Lady Iyo (Kōdai-in (1549–1624))

Supporting cast and their characters:

Toshi Toda as Sugiyama (Maeda Toshiie (1539-1599))

Hiro Kanagawa as Igurashi

Junichi Tajiri as Uejiro

Mako Fujimoto as Shizu No Kata

Haruno Niiyama as Natsu No Kata

Hiromoto Ida as Kiyama ukon Sadanaga (Konishi Yukinaga (1555-1600))

Takeshi Kurokawa as Ohno Harunobu (Otani Yoshitsugu (1558-1600))

Yuko Miyamoto as Gin

Néstor Carbonell as Vasco Rodrigues

Nobuya Shimamoto as Nebara Jozen

Yuki Kedoin as Takemaru

Yoshi Amao as Sera

Where to watch Shōgun

As per FX, Shōgun will be exclusively available to stream in the U.S. on Hulu. Viewers in Latin America can catch the latest on Star+. While the services of Hulu and Star+ are limited, fans globally can watch the historical drama on Disney+.

Plot summary

Here’s how the official logline describes the series:

Based on James Clavell’s novel, FX’s Shōgun is set in Japan in the year 1600 at the dawn of a century-defining civil war. Lord Yoshii Toranaga is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him when a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Shōgun as 2024 progresses.