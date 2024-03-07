Shōgun episode 4: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Shōgun episode 4 will be released this Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 12:00 am ET. The latest plot developments shed light on tension escalating in Osaka, with Toranaga finally making his grand escape from the treacherous Regents. Despite the plan working, not everything favored Toranaga, as he indeed had to face unforeseen challenges on his way to Kanto.

Negotiations with foreign enemies, trust over an unlikely ally, and losing a significant friend were the only three things that helped Toranaga evade his impending fate. The recent episode was a roller coaster of emotions with touching and tearful moments and featured intense action sequences that kept viewers on the edge of their seats. Follow along with the article to learn more.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for FX’s Shōgun. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will Shōgun episode 4 be released

As stated above, Shōgun episode 4 will be released this Tuesday, March 10, 2024, at 12:00 am ET. The episode will be rebroadcast on FX’s cable TV network at 10:00 pm ET. Below is the complete list of release dates and times for the upcoming episode with the corresponding time zones.

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Monday, March 11, 2024 9 pm Central Time Monday, March 11, 2024 11 pm Eastern Time Tuesday, March 12, 2024 12 am Mountain Time Monday, March 11, 2024 10 pm Alaska Standard Time Monday, March 11, 2024 8 pm Hawaii Standard Time Monday, March 11, 2024 7 pm Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, March 12, 2024 5 am Indian Standard Time Tuesday, March 12, 2024 10:30 am Central European Time Tuesday, March 12, 2024 6 am Australian Central Daylight Time Tuesday, March 12, 2024 3:30 pm

Where to watch Shōgun episode 4

Shōgun episode 4 will arrive first on Hulu. and will be rebroadcast on FX later. For viewers in Latin America, the series will be available exclusively on Star+. Lastly, given that both the platform’s services are limited, the audience worldwide can rely on Disney+ to catch the latest episodes of the historical epic in real-time and stay updated with the latest plot developments.

A brief recap of Shōgun episode 3

The episode kicked off with Yabushige having an audience with Toranaga, who offered him to expand his fief in Suruga in return for safely escorting John and Lady Kiri to the fishing village of Ajiro. After getting the wind of this abrupt departure, Ishido stopped by for a thorough inspection and found everything to be alright.

Ishido insisted on having his men join the others to escort them safely out of the village, just to be sure this wasn’t a trick. Meanwhile, Lady Shizu caused a distraction, pretending she was going into labor so Toranaga could switch with Lady Kiri. Despite getting clearance from Ishido himself, the caravans were stopped for another inspection at the main entrance of Osaka Palace.

However, John managed to create an uproar that caused Ishido’s men to let them through. En route to the fishing village, Kiyama and his men attacked the caravans, which caused Toranaga to reveal himself. Everyone was surprised to discover that Toranag switched with Lady Kiri, except Mariko and John, who were aware of this.

They successfully made their way to the ship docked at Ajiro’s fishing village, albeit at the cost of leaving Buntaro behind, who decided to defend them by staying back. After noticing that the enemies were planning to sink the ship by guarding the border, John suggested boarding the Black Ship of the Portuguese merchants, which was big enough to be unstoppable.

Toranaga had to negotiate with the grand priest and the captain of the Black Ship before they could leave Osaka. One of their conditions was to leave John behind, which Toranaga had no choice but to accept. However, John made it through with the others by piloting the small ship by himself and the crew aboard.

Back in Osaka, Hiromatsu delivered Toranaga’s resignation from the Council of Regents. With that, impeaching Toranaga became null and void since there had to be five Regents to cast any vote or decision. On their way to Kanto, Toranaga revealed to John that he had found his books, which would take a long time to translate.

Toranaga made John a Hatamoto, a high-ranking samurai, and eventually asked him to teach him how to take a dive. Being an observational learner, John had to demonstrate multiple times that he almost ran out of breath. After finally making up his mind to try it out himself, Toranag challenged John to race him to the shore.

What to expect from Shōgun episode 4

Shōgun episode 4, titled ‘The Eightfold Fence,’ will see the arrival of Toranaga and others in the Kanto region, where John/Anjin will witness the might of the Lord of Kanto. Toranaga will be assembling all his loyal lords to go against the treacherous Regents, who will corrupt and destroy Taikō’s legacy

Shōgun episode 4 preview sees John protecting Usami from Yabushige’s nephew Kashigi and his men, wielding two flintlocks. The upcoming installment is set to unfold more drama, promising heightened tension and captivating twists as Toranaga ascends toward the power he never sought.

Stay tuned for more news and updates for FX’s Shōgun as 2024 progresses.