Shōgun episode 7: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Shōgun episode 7 will be released this Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at 12:00 am ET on Hulu. With the tension escalating, no one is more worried than Yabushige, who doesn't think that he can survive and frequently jumps on the bandwagon to write a will. The latest installment mostly focused on the powerful women in the storyline, including Ochiba, Kiku, Mariko, and more.

With Ochiba orchestrating events from the shadows, using Ishido as her puppet, things have become increasingly threatening for Toranaga and the heir of Taikō. Since the beginning of the show, the Lord of Kanto already made it clear that he was never after power, as all he ever wished was to serve. However, as things changed, Toranaga finally decided to go against his wishes.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for FX’s Shōgun. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will Shōgun episode 7 be released

As mentioned above, Shōgun episode 7 will be released this Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at 12:00 am ET. The episode will rerun on FX’s cable TV network at 10:00 pm ET the same day. Below is the complete list of release dates and times for the upcoming episode, along with the respective time zones.

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Monday, April 1, 2024 9 pm Central Time Monday, April 1, 2024 11 pm Eastern Time Tuesday, April 2, 2024 12 am Mountain Time Monday, April 1, 2024 10 pm Alaska Standard Time Monday, April 1, 2024 8 pm Hawaii Standard Time Monday, April 1, 2024 7 pm Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, April 2, 2024 5 am Indian Standard Time Tuesday, April 2, 2024 10:30 am Central European Time Tuesday, April 2, 2024 6 am Australian Central Daylight Time Tuesday, April 2, 2024 3:30 pm

Where to watch Shōgun episode 7

Shōgun episode 7 will drop first on Hulu. and will be rerun on FX later. The series will be available exclusively on Star+ for viewers in Latin America. Lastly, the audience worldwide can catch the latest episodes of FX’s historical epic on Disney+, the only OTT to stream on its platform.

A brief recap of Shōgun episode 6

The recurrent flashbacks of the episode explore the past when Lady Ochiba and Mariko were good friends and inseparable. Due to the former Taikō’s (Ochiba’s father) brutal and tyrannical regime, AKechi Jinsai (Mariko’s father) decided to assassinate him, which made him a traitor. Before accomplishing his ultimate objective, Jinsai married off his daughter to the Toda family.

One fated day after the Taikō was killed, Ochiba was made to leave her home to be safe. Years later, when Lady Ako (currently Daioyin) couldn’t give her husband, the new Taikō, a child, so she told Ochiba to become his new consort. Ako drugged Ochiba and forced her to conceive a child with the Taikō.

Back to the present, Toranaga made Blackthorne his Chief General and General in Charge of the Canon Regiment. Blackthorne was also granted a fief near Kanagawa that would provide him with a salary of 600 koku. However, Blackthorne had something else on his mind. He arrived the next day seeking an audience with the Lord of Kanto, requesting his ship and his men.

Blackthorne wanted to defeat the Portuguese merchant, which Toranaga was against, so he stalled him for the moment. Toranaga told Mariko to find Blackthorne, a fine courtesan. After negotiating with Lady Gin, Mariko managed to get Lady Kiku for Blackthorne. During their meeting, Blackthorne was more focused on Mariko than Kiku.

At the Osaka castle, Ishido held all the Regents and their families as hostages to make them vote in favor of Toranaga’s impeachment forcibly. Somehow, Lord Hiromatsu managed to make it to Kanto and delivered the news of Ishido abusing Taikō’s order.

Toranaga was asked to consider the Crimson Sky plan, a strategy to violently rush Osaka castle to eliminate the Council and form a new government. He was also asked to seek help from his half-brother to extend his military power. After this plan’s success, Toranaga would become the sole Regent, a Shōgun. However, Toranaga wasn’t content with the plan and asked his lords to come up with a better plan.

At the Osaka castle, Ishido and Ochiba decided to appoint the fifth Regent, Lord Ito, so that they could vote for Toranaga’s impeachment. As Sugiyama wasn’t on board with Ishido’s methods, he decided to forfeit on voting. This resulted in the latter getting assassinated by the former. After learning about this situation, Toranaga decided to go along with the Crimson Sky plan.

What to expect from Shōgun episode 7

Shōgun episode 7, titled ‘Chapter Seven: A Stick of Time,’ will see the beginning of the war, as Toranaga has finally resolved to rely on the Crimson Sky plan. The upcoming installment will see the debut of Eita Okuno’s debut as Toranaga’s half-brother, Saeki Nobutatsu, who will be happy to help his brother by lending a hand.

As seen in the preview teaser, things are going to get tense between Buntaro and Blackthorne as the latter requested Toranaga, seeking permission to behead the Anjin. With tension escalating, the seventh installment is anticipated to keep the audience at the edge of their seats.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Shōgun episode 7.