Shōgun episode 8 ending explained: My one and only friend

After the startling cliffhanger with Nagakado’s unanticipated demise, the anticipation for what transpires in Shōgun episode 8 reached a fever pitch.

With three remaining episodes, the historical epic is all set for the ultimate showdown that will see the ascension of Toranaga as the one and rightful Regent of the council or the “Shōgun.”

The episode witnesses the Lord of the Kanto at his worst, as his health starts getting worse after the death of his son, Nagakado. It was saddening to see that he couldn’t even attend Nagakado’s funeral. The loss of his son had already taken a great toll on Toranaga, and now he faced yet another blow with the death of his greatest well-wisher and friend.

Being a master trickster, there is more to Toranaga’s objective, and he has everything planned out. Follow along with the article to learn more about Shōgun episode 8.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Shōgun episode 8 and narrates depictions of violence. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Shōgun episode 8: Hiromatsu commits seppuku

Hiromatsu, moments before committing seppuku, as seen in Shōgun episode 8 (Image via FX)

Since Toranaga accepted his surrender to the Council after his own half-brother, Saeki Nobutatsu, tricked him, his vassals in Edo were not content with his decision.

The Lords didn’t want to lay down arms in front of someone like Ishido. They wanted Toranaga to change his mind and let Ishido bring his army to Edo, hoping in all spirits that they could defeat him and his army.

However, Toranaga simply exclaimed that he wanted the preservation of Japan, and not specifically the Minowara clan. With the Lords starting to revolt against Toranaga, Hiromatsu drew attention to himself by saying out loud that he would commit seppuku if he didn’t change his mind. Hiromatsu recalled the time before Toranaga was bestowed the moniker “Boy Warlord.”

Despite Hiromatsu’s efforts, Toranaga was unwavering in his resolve to surrender to the Council, which left the former with no other choice but to act on his words. After expressing his wonder about how his lord has also started believing in pointless death, Hiromatsu proclaimed to die in vain and asked his son, Buntaro, to second him (behead him) with his katana.

Amidst the council, Omi was startled by Hiromatsu’s decision and pleaded with Toranaga to stop him, but the latter asserted that he wouldn’t yield. Hiromatsu committing seppuku sent chills down each of Toranaga’s vassals and also made it evident that he wouldn’t defy the official decree of the Council of Regents.

Shōgun episode 8: Toranaga’s grand plan and what he has in for Mariko

Blackthorne and Yabushige before they begin their sail to Osaka, as seen in Shōgun episode 8 (Image via FX)

During a private meeting, Toranaga revealed to Mariko that Hiromatsu committing seppuku was part of his grand plan.

As he further explained, Hiromatsu taking such a big step assured the fact that Toranaga’s decision to surrender to the Council and go to Osaka to face execution was absolute. This event also played a pivotal role in making Yabushige change his mind and let Blackthorne sail under his banner.

After he arrived at Edo, where he reunited with one of his crewmates, Blackthorne was confused and surprised by his barbaric behavior. Blackthorne was enraged after his old crewmate accused him of landing them in a mess, and suddenly, the latter started attacking the former in rage. That resulted in Blackthorne beating him repeatedly until he got unconscious.

Since the beginning, Blackthorne was eager to return to London by reclaiming his ship and his men. However, the latest encounter with his crewmate caused him to rethink his choices, as he realized that there was no home and that continuing his fight as a hatamoto would be meaningful.

Before Hiromatsu’s death, when Yabushige was to join other vassals to sign his obeisance to his lord, Blackthorne requested the former to permit him to sail under his banner. However, Yabushige outrightly declined the request and proclaimed that he wouldn’t betray Toranaga, given he was one of his loyal vassals.

Hiromatsu’s death acted as a trigger, which made Yabushige change his mind and go with Blackthorne’s idea. The two decided to steal the Erasmus and began to sail towards their Portuguese enemies. As Toranaga told Mariko to play her part, she met Yabushige and Blackthorne at the Erasmus to accompany them to Osaka.

Shōgun episode 8: Mariko breaks her Eight-fold Fence

Buntaro during the tea ceremony, as seen in Shōgun episode 8 (Image via FX)

After Mariko was assigned as a translator between Blackthorne and Toranaga, a significant rift formed between her and Buntaro.

However, even before the Anjin’s arrival, things weren’t better between the couple, as Buntaro constantly despised Mariko for being the daughter of a disgraced lord who killed the former Taikō.

Buntaro even crossed the line after he tried to hurt his wife under the influence of sake, which caused Toranaga to have Buntaro keep his distance from his wife for some time. Noticing an unusual bond between Blackthorne and his wife, Buntaro even requested Toranaga to permit him to behead the Anjin, but his plea was denied.

In Shōgun episode 8, it was witnessed that Buntaro was really ashamed of his actions and wanted to make things up with his wife before he was executed, besides other vassals of Toranaga. Buntaro told Mariko that he would like to perform a tea service for her. During the tea ceremony, Buntaro told Mariko that he would grant her wish to die.

He wanted that they could they should die as husband and wife and presumed this was what Mariko wished for. However, she responded by saying that he failed to understand her even at the time when the clock was ticking over their head.

Mariko told him that all she ever wanted was to get free from her husband. Mariko’s truth inflicted a deep wound on Buntaro, which left the tough-shelled samurai in tears.

Buntaro’s spirit was already low after learning the heartbreaking truth from his wife, and then everything turned much worse than it already was when he had to be his father’s second after he committed seppuku.

