Shōgun episode 7 ending explained: What happened to Nagakado?

With another enthralling installment, the historical epic continues to maintain its charm. Shōgun episode 7 was expected to see the Crimson plan in action with Toranaga’s brother joining his cause and increasing the strength of his army to withstand the corrupt Regents. However, so far in the series, the Lord of Kanto has often ended up in a tight spot, with nothing but obstacles in his path.

The battle against the Council of Regents is not only the fight of Toranaga but also his trusted lords, all dedicated to preserving their country from corruption. However, the person who would give anything to see Toranaga’s legacy untainted is his own son, Toshi Nagakado. Yet, the latter’s grim fate has cast a shadow over his resolve to prove his worth to his father.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for the Shōgun episode 7. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Shōgun episode 7 sees Nagakado’s unanticipated demise

Toshi Nagakado, after he accidentally hits his head on the rock, as seen in Shōgun episode 7 (Image via FX)

After Saeki’s arrival in Izu, Nagakado was delighted to reunite with his uncle. Later at night, during dinner time, Nagakado requested Saeki to share the childhood stories of his father, Toranaga, which started off on a positive note but soon turned sour with a barrage of insults. Nagakado didn’t like his father being looked down upon.

Eventually, after Saeki revealed that he was made a Regent and was asked to bring Toranaga for his impeachment, he was enraged by the betrayal. Nagakado was also requested to commit seppuku for murdering the messenger of Lord Ishido, Nebara Jozen, during the training of the Canon Regiment.

Toranaga asserted that Nagakado should not accept the letter for his own death and accepted to think about the official decree by the Council. Nagakado encountered Saeki the next day while bathing, where he admonished him for backstabbing his own kin and exclaimed that even if death came, it would be a beautiful one for himself.

Young Lord Toranga as seen in Shōgun episode 7 (Image via FX)

During his meeting with Fuji, Nagakado revealed that he was forever indebted to her husband’s bravery for how he defended his father’s reputation. During the nighttime, Nagakado tried to assassinate his uncle but failed miserably. After Saeki tried to make an escape to save his life, Nagakado pursued him, and during the heated moment, he accidentally slipped and hit his head on a rock.

Nagakado was one of the bravest characters on the show. He only wanted to make his after proud, but most of his efforts disappointed Toranaga. After his father accepted to surrender to the Council, Nagakado couldn’t endure this any longer and decided to defend the honor of his father yet again, but unfortunately, he met his end in the process.

Why Saeki betrayed Toranaga in Shōgun episode 7

Saeki Nobutatsu, , as seen in Shōgun episode 7 (Image via FX)

As witnessed in Shōgun episode 7, it is plain and simple that it was just the seat in the Council that caused him to backstab his brother. Given the position of a Regent is highly sought-after and influential, for someone like Saeki, it was a golden opportunity that he couldn’t refuse. Saeki accepted the offer way before Toaranaga decided to ask for his aid.

This means that there are still spies of Ishido lurking around in Izu who might have divulged the news of the alliance of Toranaga and Saeki before the Crimson Sky plan was put into action. With Lord Ito becoming Toranaga’s replacement, the Council was able to vote on Toranaga’s impeachment, but Sugiyama decided to take a step back after realizing that he and others were held as hostages.

After Ishido killed Sugiyama, he immediately filled his place by appointing Saeki Nobutatsu for the fifth seat in the Council of Regents. Ishido is aware that no one would refuse such an offer, and it can be presumed that Ochiba also had something to do with this decision.

Lady Gin’s request for Toranaga’s stick of time in Shōgun episode 7 explained

The sole proprietor of Willow World requested Toranaga for a stick of time (a meeting that takes place for a short duration depending on how long a burned incense stick lasts), which was promised to her in exchange for Kiku’s service to Saeki.

Being generous, Toaranaga agreed to honor the promise. After agreeing with what was coming for Toranaga, Gin requested him to grant her permission to build a guild specifically for courtesans and protection to them.

Gin further explained that her courtesans were more than just adult workers, as their art and skills went beyond mere entertainment. Although Toranaga didn’t agree to her request, he also didn’t outright refuse it. Toranaga was skeptical about whether he would get through his current situation.

Gin explained how fate was unfortunate for her when she started as ukareme (wandering entertainer) at a very young age, then became a courtesan, and now the most influential lady in all of Izu. After realizing that Toranaga was giving up on his legacy, Gin believed that this couldn’t be the end of his story.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Shōgun episode as 2024 progresses.