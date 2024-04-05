Shōgun episode 8: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Shōgun episode 8 will be released this Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at 12:00 am ET on Hulu.

The latest installment saw the debut of Eita Okuno as Toranaga’s half-brother, Saeki Nobutatsu, who made an enthralling arrival, leaving fans astounded by his charisma. However, he eventually became one of the most despised characters in the series after he betrayed Toranaga after earning a seat in the Council.

With this, the Crimson Sky plan has been canceled, a military tactic that hyped the audience during the sixth episode. For Toranaga, his ascension to the position of a Shōgun now looks bleak.

With the recent demise of a major character in the series, it is challenging to anticipate what the future holds for the Lord of Kanto. Read on to learn more about Shōgun episode 8.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for FX’s Shōgun. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will Shōgun episode 8 be released?

As stated above, Shōgun episode 8 will be released this Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at 12:00 a.m. ET.

The episode will also be rebroadcast on FX’s cable TV network at 10:00 p.m. ET on the same day. Below is the complete list of release dates and times for the upcoming episode, along with the corresponding time zones.

Time zone Date Time Pacific Time Monday, April 8, 2024 9 pm Central Time Monday, April 8, 2024 11 pm Eastern Time Tuesday, April 9, 2024 12 am Mountain Time Monday, April 8, 2024 10 pm Alaska Standard Time Monday, April 8, 2024 8 pm Hawaii Standard Time Monday, April 8, 2024 7 pm Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, April 9, 2024 5 am Indian Standard Time Tuesday, April 9, 2024 10:30 am Central European Time Tuesday, April 9, 2024 6 am Australian Central Daylight Time Tuesday, April 9, 2024 3:30 pm

Where to watch Shōgun episode 8?

Shōgun episode 8 will drop first on Hulu. and will be rerun on FX later. For viewers in Latin America, the series will be available exclusively on Star+. Lastly, the audience worldwide can catch the latest episodes of FX’s historical epic on Disney+, the only OTT to stream on its platform.

A brief recap of Shōgun episode 7

Episode 7, titled Chapter 7: A Stick of Time, kicked off with a brief flashback of young Toranaga when he won a battle against Lord Mizoguchi at the age of 12 and earned the title of “Boy Warlord.” While committing seppuku, Mizoguchi requested Toranaga to be his second (to be the one who beheads him).

In the present, Toranaga welcomed his half-brother, Saeki Nobutatsu, to Izu and introduced Blackthorne to him. Toranaga told Saeki that he would discuss the reason why he called him the next day.

Meanwhile, Toranaga honored his brother with all the privileges befitting his esteemed guest. He also arranged the acclaimed courtesan, Kiku, in exchange for a stick of time with Gin.

During dinner, at Nagakado's request, Saeki started singing praises about Toranaga’s childhood days and how he defeated Mizoguchi at such a young age. However, what began as admiration soured into a barrage of insults, filling the room with silence. Eventually, Saeki revealed that he had been appointed as the fifth Regent in the Council and was ordered to bring Toranaga for his impeachment.

Saeki had his men surround Izu so no one would escape, and he gave Toranaga a day to decide on his fate. The next day, Toranaga took extensive time to contemplate his decision.

He was later approached by Lady Gin, who redeemed her stick of time (to have an audience with the lord until a stick of incense burns down to ashes) to make a peculiar request.

Gin asked Toranaga to allow her permission to create a guild of courtesans in the new city of Edo so that her employees' talents wouldn’t just be limited to adult work. After their meeting came to an end, Gin’s request remained undecided due to Toranaga’s current situation.

In the meantime, Saeki delivered Yabushige, the head of his general, a response from Ishido that their silent partnership ended. Nagakado developed animosity towards his uncle and was enraged by his betrayal. During the sunset, when Toranaga had to give an answer to Saeki, he decided he would formally surrender, which made Blackthorne utterly upset.

During the nighttime, while Saeki was spending his time with Kiku, Nagakado plotted his assassination. However, unfortunately, he failed to kill Saeki and instead lost his own life by accidentally hitting the back of his head on a rock.

What to expect from Shōgun episode 8?

Shōgun episode 8, titled “Chapter Eight: The Abyss of Life,” will see the aftermath of Nagakodo’s death, which will surely startle Toranaga, who has just accepted his fate to be impeached by the Council of Regents. However, after learning about his beloved son’s unfortunate demise, the Lord of Kanto will likely reconsider his decision to put the Crimson Sky plan into action.

As seen in the latest preview teaser of Shōgun episode 8, Toranaga’s allies have decided to relinquish their fealty. The preview also sees Ishido trying to raise a marriage proposal to Ochiba to strengthen their bond.

All these upcoming events are likely to put Toranaga in a tight spot, leaving the Lord of Kanto no option but to take a major step to stop the evil lords from damning the realm.

Stay tuned for more news and updates for FX’s Shōgun as 2024 progresses.