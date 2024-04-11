Shōgun episode 9: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Shōgun episode 9 will be released this Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 12:00 am ET on Hulu. Given the events that transpired in the latest installment, Toranaga has proved once again why he is called the Master Trickster. Shōgun has once again put the Lord of Kanto in a precarious situation where he lost one of his most important allies, who was with him on his journey since day one.

As Ishido makes a major move with his proposal to Lady Ochiba, things are going to get even worse than they have ever been for Toranaga. However, Toranaga is all set to surprise his conspirers by moving ahead with the previously decided strategy. Follow along with the article to learn more about Shōgun episode 9.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for FX’s Shōgun. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will Shōgun episode 9 be released

As mentioned above, Shōgun episode 9 will be released this Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 12:00 am ET. The episode will also be rerun on FX’s cable TV network at 10:00 pm ET the same day.

Below is the complete list of release dates and times for the Shōgun episode 9, along with the respective time zones.

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Monday, April 15, 2024 9 pm Central Time Monday, April 15, 2024 11 pm Eastern Time Tuesday, April 16, 2024 12 am Mountain Time Monday, April 15, 2024 10 pm Alaska Standard Time Monday, April 15, 2024 8 pm Hawaii Standard Time Monday, April 15, 2024 7 pm Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, April 16, 2024 5 am Indian Standard Time Tuesday, April 16, 2024 10:30 am Central European Time Tuesday, April 16, 2024 6 am Australian Central Daylight Time Tuesday, April 16, 2024 3:30 pm

Where to watch Shōgun episode 9

Shōgun episode 9 will initially be released on Hulu and will be rebroadcast on FX later. The series will be available exclusively on Star+ for viewers in Latin America. Lastly, the audience worldwide can catch the latest episodes of FX’s historical epic on Disney+, the only OTT to stream on its platform.

A brief recap of Shōgun episode 7

Mariko and Blackthorne, as seen in Shōgun episode 8 (Image via FX)

The episode kicked off with Nagakado’s funeral preparations. Unfortunately, due to the decline in his health, Toranaga couldn’t join. After the funeral, Father Alvito requested an audience with the Lord of Kanto and was granted a plot for the church in Edo. Alvito was startled after he learned that Toranaga also granted a piece of land to Lady Gin and her courtesans besides the plot for the church.

After Toranaga told Alvito to relay his surrender to Ishido in Osaka, his vassals believed that their lord was plotting something else. Elsewhere, Buntaro wanted to perform a traditional tea ceremony for Mariko, and she accepted the offer. During the tea service, Buntaro told Mariko that he wouldn’t stop her from taking her own life.

He further told her that he would be content that, given the circumstances, they would die as husband and wife. For the first time, Mariko was honest with her husband and told him that he heavily misunderstood her desire. Mariko told Buntaro that she would rather live a thousand years without him than die beside him as his wife. Buntaro was utterly heartbroken by Mariko’s words.

Nagakado's funeral, as seen in Shōgun episode 8 (Image via FX)

Since his arrival in Edo, Blackthorne was eager to reunite with his crewmates. However, after encountering and witnessing one of his old crew member’s barbaric demeanor, he was confused about what he should do next. After getting in a fight with his crewmate, Blackthorne realized that there was no home and would rather live in Japan and fight alongside other lords.

Blackthorne sought an audience with Yabushige to convince him that he could sail under his banner. Yabushige declined the request and proclaimed that he wouldn’t betray his lord. Subsequently, Yabushige joined other lords after Toranaga called all his vassals to prove their obeisance by signing their surrender to the Council.

While the lords of Edo started showing disagreement with Toranaga’s decision, Hiromatsu took charge by requesting him to change his mind. Hiromatsu threatened to take his own life by committing seppuku if his lord wouldn’t reconsider his surrender. As Toranaga’s decision was unwavering, Hiromatsu was left with no choice but to proceed with seppuku, where he ordered his son, Buntaro, to be his second.

Toranaga paying respects to his son, as seen in Shōgun episode 8 (Image via FX)

Yabushige, Omi, and other lords were utterly terrified by Hiromatsu’s death. Yabushige decided to accept Blackthorne’s request. In a private meeting, Toranaga unveiled to Mariko that Hiromatsu’s death acted as a catalyst to make the Council in Osaka believe that his surrender was for real.

Toranaga was devastated by losing his friend, but his fate had already been decided. Toranaga told Mariko to join Yabushige and Blackthorne on their journey to Osaka. Meanwhile, Lady Ochiba accepted Ishido’s request to strengthen their bond through marriage.

What to expect from Shōgun episode 9

Shōgun episode 9 is titled “Chapter Nine: Crimson Sky.” Given the title, it is crystal clear that the upcoming installment will see the epic military strategy in action. As seen in the preview teaser, Alongside Yabushige and Blackthorne, Mariko has arrived at Osaka as Toranaga suggested her.

With Toranaga’s absence, Ishido starts to suspect something odd. The teaser also sees Mariko trying to leave the Osaka castle, where she resorts to fighting against Ishido’s men who are trying to stop her. The penultimate episode will likely set the stage for the grand finale, which will see the greatest battle ever fought that forever changed the history of Japan.

Stay tuned for more news and updates for FX’s Shōgun as 2024 progresses.