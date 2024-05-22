Star Wars: The Acolyte first clip reveals epic fight sequence between Jedi Master Sol and Mae 

With Star Wars: The Acolyte nearing its release, Lucasfilm has released a new clip from the upcoming series highlighting the incredible action scenes fans can expect from the show. Revealed via IGN, the clip sees Lee Jung-Jae's Sol, a Jedi Master, square off against Amandla Stenberg's Mae - someone with whom he shares a past.

The clip from Star Wars: The Acolyte shows Sol shocked by Mae's attack without a weapon while he deflects all of her attacks with ease. The viewers also see Mae attempt to steal Sol's lightsaber, but she isn't able to do so. The scene ends with Mae wanting to use one of her throwing knives at Sol but finding herself at a disadvantage as the Jedi Master disarmed her of all her weapons.

Star Wars: The Acolyte clips hints at Mae hunting the Jedi

This wouldn't be the first time that Mae has pursued a Jedi in a clip. During the re-release of Star Wars: Episode I—The Phantom Menace, Lucasfilm debuted a clip for Star Wars: The Acolyte that was exclusive to the film attendees. The clip saw Mae pursue Jedi Master Indara, played by Carrie-Ann Moss.

The clip was an extended sequence of the fight that has been teased in the trailer. In it, Mae approaches Indara in a cantina, and the two begin their skirmish. The clip highlights Mae's skills with knives, and the scene ends with Indara wielding her lightsaber and asking Mae who she is.

This hunt for the Jedis fits the show's overarching narrative as it's a murder mystery set in the High Republic era. Star Wars: The Acolyte will follow a Jedi Master as he leads an investigation when a series of murders lead him directly into the path of a sinister force rising in the shadows.

When does Star Wars: The Acolyte take place?

Star Wars: The Acolyte takes place at the end of the High Republic Era, which is almost 100 years before the events of Star Wars: Episode I—The Phantom Menace. This will be the first time that this era of Star Wars has been explored in live-action, as it was originally only showcased in games, books, and animation.

The series is created by Leslye Headland, who originally pitched the show to Lucasfilm from the villain's point of view.

“What I wanted it to introduce the fans to the concept too was how do you reconcile the Jedi at the height of their power, the Galaxy at the height of this Age of Enlightenment and peace, and who George says they become at the top of The Phantom Menace," said Headland at Star Wars Celebration 2023.

“And to me that meant why don’t you tell a story about Star Wars from the perspective of the villains, of the bad guys. And if those bad guys are outnumbered at this point then that means that you get this opportunity to see how the Jedi very subtly go from who they were in the High Republic and the Old Republic and who they became by the time you’re watching episodes one, two, and three,” she added.

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-Jae, Carrie-Ann Moss, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, and more. It will premiere on Disney+ with its first two episodes.

Fans will be able to check out Star Wars: The Acolyte when it is released on June 4 on Disney+.