Star Wars: The Acolyte trailer showcases the High Republic era, confirms two-episode premiere 

The first trailer for Star Wars: The Acolyte has dropped, and it promises a different kind of Star Wars story that will take fans way back into the galaxy, far, far away. The trailer showcased what one can expect from the upcoming show, as viewers got a ton of Jedi action and the tease of a new Sith rising in the darkness of the universe.

Alongside that, the trailer for Star Wars: The Acolyte also confirmed that the series will be having a two-episode premiere when it drops on Disney+ on June 4. The High Republic Era is on full display here, and it will be the first time that this era of Star Wars will be explored in a mainline live-action project.

Star Wars: The Acolyte to focus on the High Republic era

The High Republic era is something that was recently launched for the Star Wars universe. It was an era where the Jedi lived and operated in peace, with no evil in sight. However, the show aims to change that. Star Wars: The Acolyte will take place over 100 years before Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

The trailer starts with Amandla Stenberg's former Jedi padawan getting into a knife fight with Carrie-Ann Moss' Jedi character. Fans then get glimpses of various other Jedis as they learn that they are being killed by a dark force. A bunch of other characters are shown here investigating it. The trailer finally ends with the Jedi going into action as someone wielding a red lightsaber stands in front of them.

How is Star Wars: The Acolyte meant to be different?

So far in Star Wars, the main focus has been on the prequel, original, and sequel trilogy in animation and films. The Skywalker Saga was the main focal point of Star Wars, and with the show, a brand new timeline will be explored where fans will get to see a ton of Jedi action as well.

Leslye Headland, the creator of the series, has also explained her approach to Star Wars: The Acolyte. She previously revealed that she pitched it as a series from the villains' point of view, and this is seen in how the trailer sets up the show.

With the Jedi discovering a new darkness, it looks like Star Wars: The Acolyte will focus on the rise of the Sith in the age of light. Speaking at the Star Wars Celebration 2023, Headland had this to say:

“What I wanted it to introduce the fans to the concept too was how do you reconcile the Jedi at the height of their power, the Galaxy at the height of this Age of Enlightenment and peace, and who George says they become at the top of The Phantom Menace.”

“And to me that meant why don’t you tell a story about Star Wars from the perspective of the villains, of the bad guys. And if those bad guys are outnumbered at this point then that means that you get this opportunity to see how the Jedi very subtly go from who they were in the High Republic and the Old Republic and who they became by the time you’re watching episodes one, two, and three.” She continued.

Star Wars: The Acolyte premiers on Disney+ on June 4.