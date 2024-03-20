Star Wars: The Acolyte trailer breakdown: 3 key takeaways

Disney+ has dropped the trailer for the upcoming Star Wars: The Acolyte series on March 19, 2024. While the fast-paced trailer gives a hint about what the premise of the plot may contain, it covers the period of the Star Wars timeline that’s a century before the events of The Phantom Menace.

As fans of the franchise know, the stories are often dished out in individual plots covering different parts of the timeline.

As the trailer shows, Star Wars: The Acolyte presents the period when the Jedi Order was powerful and uncontested. The series, scheduled to be released on June 4, 2024, is expected to explain the fall of the High Republic and the retreat of the Jedi, as seen in The Phantom Menace.

The trailer for the show reveals many points to be taken up by the plot, such as the hidden presence of the Sith and the peaceful tutoring of the Jedi. The fight style in the series will also be different from what the fans have seen in other shows.

Three major takeaways from the Star Wars: The Acolyte trailer

1) Peaceful tutoring of the young padawans shows the height of power in the Jedi Order

The atmosphere is calm and peaceful (Image via YouTube/ Star Wars)

The young ones being tutored by Lee Jung-jae's character, Jedi Master Sol, is the first thing that grabs attention in the Star Wars: The Acolyte trailer. The room is bright, with the rest of the city visible beyond the windows.

The method of teaching is slow and calm, suggesting a period of calm for the Jedi. It points to the height of the Jedi Order and the High Republic. A hundred years before the events of The Phantom Menace, the plot will present the events that led to the fall of the High Republic.

2) Different alien species form the society of the High Republic era

Many alien species are visible in the trailer (Image via YouTube/ Star Wars)

Starting with Wookie Jedi Master Kelnacca, the trailer showed glimpses of other alien species among the young Jedi padawans, the classroom, and outside. Also, Dafne Keen’s Jecki Lon is a half-theelin with horns.

Moreover, the 54th second of the trailer shows a group of young Jedi padawans looking out at a chasm, and one of them looks like Keller. Again, the coexistence of different species displays peaceful conditions and a broader acceptability of the affairs of the galaxy.

3) Different lightsabers and combat-style

Different combat styles are seen (Image via YouTube/ Star Wars)

One minute and forty-five seconds into the trailer, it shows a red lightsaber cutting through trees in the dark. While the owner of the red saber is not shown, it is likely to be a Sith since they are the ones to wield red lightsabers. The group of young Jedi engage their lightsabers, which are of different colors other than red.

Also, the combat style looks more refined, using more martial arts moves as well as force-pushing. Mae, played by Amandla Stenberg, is also shown wielding knives in her fights.

What will Star Wars: The Acolyte be about?

As mentioned before, Star Wars: The Acolyte showcases the period and the events that occurred almost a century before The Phantom Menace. The period represents the powerful Jedi Order at its height in the High Republic era.

As the trailer shows, the Jedi get baffled as they realize there are multiple killings. While they look for the perpetrators of the crimes, many more lives will be lost. Since the series will present the story of the fall of the High Republic era, the departure of the Jedi from the scene leading to The Phantom Menace will be the highlight.

Mae, a former padawan, is now a dangerous warrior, attacking the various ranks of the Jedi. Meanwhile, why she changed her path and wants the downfall of Jedi remains unknown.

Star Wars: The Acolyte will arrive with a two-episode premiere on Disney+ on June 4, 2024.