Star Wars: The Acolyte trailer - Does the Sith return? 

The official trailer for Star Wars: The Acolyte was released on March 19, 2024, and a couple of pointers are noteworthy. First and foremost, the question of whether the Siths will be a part of Star Wars: The Acolyte has plagued the minds of fans ever since the show was announced. And the answer is yes.

As can be deduced from the trailer, Star Wars: The Acolyte will focus on the Sith story. Ahead of the trailer release, Leslye Headland, the show's creator, in a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, had also expressed her interest in telling the story of the Siths. She said:

"I really wanted to tell a story about the Sith. That was kind of my dream Star Wars idea. But it felt like the time period to do that in would be something pre-Phantom Menace. That seemed to be the most interesting trajectory for the Sith: How did the Sith go from the Rule of Two and being quote-unquote ‘extinct’ to Palpatine coming into power without the Jedi knowing about it?"

Who are the Siths in Star Wars: The Acolyte?

In Star Wars: The Acolyte, Siths are a group of force-wielders who draw their powers from the dark side of the Force. This often puts them in conflict with the Jedis, who draw their powers from the good side of the Force.

The Siths are a sect of aliens who were found in 6900 BBY. Their planets of origin were Korriban and Ziost. They existed autonomously until their land was captured, and the Dark Jedi Exiles enslaved them.

The Siths were ruled by their leader, the Dark Lord of the Sith, and their activities were governed by the Sith Council and the Dark Council. They typically spoke two languages: Sith and Galactic Basic Standard.

In terms of their beliefs, they followed three holy texts: Rule of One, Rule of Two, and Code of the Sith. They also worshipped several deities, some of which were The Force, Dark Side of the Force, Immortal gods of the Sith, and Sith'ari.

Among the Siths were several classifications, such as Sith Overlord, Sith Lord, Sith Master, Sith Marauder, Sith Assassin, Sith Apprentice, Sith Spy, and Sith Acolyte.

Who is the highest-ranking Sith?

The highest-ranking Sith is the Dark Lord of the Sith or Jen'ari. They are the ones who withhold the most power in the Sith Order. They rule over the Siths and also lead them in their endeavors. The first known Dark Lord of the Sith was Ajunta Pall, the leader of the exiled Dark Jedi.

How powerful is a Sith Acolyte?

Sith Acolytes are not as powerful as the others within the Sith Order. As mentioned earlier, Sith Acolytes draw their power from the dark side of the Force. This grants them certain powers that are worthy of giving them the Sith status.

However, they can only earn this status after training under a Sith Lord. After they have gone through the steps required to be indoctrinated into the Sith Order, they can assume their Sith status.

Who was the first true Sith Lord?

The first true Sith Lord was Ajunta Pall. He also went by the name Jen'ari, which meant Dark Lord. He was the founder of the first Sith Empire. Under Pall's tutelage, the Siths started expanding their empire. They took over Ziost, where Pall assumed base.

Star Wars: The Acolyte airs on Disney+ on June 4, 2024.