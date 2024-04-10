What role does Carrie-Anne Moss play in Star Wars: The Acolyte? Details explored

The highly anticipated Disney+ series, Star Wars: The Acolyte, features the legendary Matrix actress, Carrie-Anne Moss, in the role of Indara - a powerful Jedi Master adept at Force-fu and martial arts.

While details regarding the character remain undisclosed, fans can expect the Jedi to be involved in the Star Wars canon eventually. The official synopsis of the sci-fi show reads:

"A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes but discovers the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated."

The Acolyte has been primarily shot in London and Berkshire.

Carrie-Anne Moss talks about playing Jedi Indara in

Star Wars: The Acolyte

As Carrie-Anne Moss steps into the shoes of Indara, she spoke to Empire Magazine regarding her role in The Acolyte:

“I felt that a few times in my career with some of the big things I’ve done – Memento, The Matrix – where you’re talking to the filmmaker and you just go, ‘Oh, they totally get it. 'Within my soul and my spirit, to get to play this Jedi Master and train for the fight was [an] amazing experience.'

Moss continued:

"A part of me forgot how much I love action. I love it. It’s hard. But I was just really thrilled that I could do it, and I wanted to do it well. ‘Gimme another take! Gimme another take!”

Has Jedi Indara appeared in Star Wars before?

Jedi Indara's character is created exclusively for Star Wars: The Acolyte and is yet to find her place in the Star Wars canon. However, that is the same case for most characters appearing on the television show.

Expand Tweet

The events in The Acolyte have been set a hundred years before the occurrence of The Phantom Menace. Fans of the Star Wars universe can expect special appearances by Jedi who are a part of the Order during the era, which could include Master Yoda.

The creators have not revealed much about Jedi Indara's role in the show. However, the character is said to possess great physical and mental skills. The trailer for The Acolyte showcases the Jedi Indara fighting in hand-to-hand combat with Mae, played by Amandla Stenberg.

More about Carrie-Anne Moss

Carrie-Anne Moss is a Canadian actress, popularly known for playing the iconic role of Trinity in The Matrix franchise - a role that gained her international recognition. Born on August 21, 1967, the actor began her career in the 1990s with the CBS crime drama, Dark Justice.

Carrie-Anne Moss was born in Burnaby, British Columbia, and was reportedly named after the 1967 hit song titled Carrie Anne by the English pop rock band, The Hollies. Moss is the owner of a lifestyle brand, Annapurna Living, which she started in 2014.

The actress starred in Memento (2000) for which she was awarded the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Female. She also starred as Jeri Hogarth in several Marvel television series, including Jessica Jones (2015–2019). Moss has also appeared in Disturbia (2007) and Pompeii (2014).

Carrie-Anne made a return to The Matrix universe in 2021 with The Matrix Resurrections, which was released theatrically on December 22, 2021.

Star Wars: The Acolyte premieres its first two episodes on June 4, 2024, on Disney+.