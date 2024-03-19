Star Wars: The Acolyte - Full cast and characters list

Star Wars: The Acolyte is set to air on Disney+ on June 4, 2024, and fans are eagerly awaiting its premiere. The upcoming mystery thriller will take viewers on a journey into a galaxy of secrets and shed light on the emerging powers during the final days of the High Republic era.

As per a press release by the streaming platform, the title will see Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) go head-to-head against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). Helmed by Leslye Heyland, the project will feature an ensemble cast including Amandla Stenberg, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Lee Jung-jae, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, and several others in pivotal roles.

Who stars in Star Wars: The Acolyte?

1) Amandla Stenberg

Amandla Stenberg will lead the cast of Star Wars: The Acolyte. However, the character she plays is still the most mysterious. As of now, it is not clear whether she is a Jedi. Given that The Acolyte will explore the side of the villains, she could be playing someone important from the dark side. There is also a chance that Stenberg might play the former Padawan, which was alluded to in the official synopsis:

“The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.”

Stenberg is an American actor and singer who is best known for playing Rue in The Hunger Games, Starr Carter in The Hate U Give, and Sophie in the 2022 film Bodies Bodies Bodies.

2) Lee Jung-jae

South Korean actor and filmmaker Lee Jung-jae will join the cast of Star Wars: The Acolyte as the main male lead. He will be portraying a Jedi Master, which has been alluded to in the official synopsis of the series.

This means that Jung-jae and Stenberg could potentially work closely together throughout the series. Jung-jae's claim to fame was the depiction of Seong Gi-hun in Netflix’s Squid Game.

3) Dafne Keen

Dafne Keen has revealed that she will be playing an alien Jedi in the upcoming Star Wars show. She has confirmed that her character is part-human, part-alien, and her role involves extensive prosthetics.

Dafne Keen is a familiar face from Logan, where she played Laura/X-23. More recently, she has portrayed lead character Lyra in HBO’s adaptation of Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials novels.

4) Manny Jacinto

Manny Jacinto has confirmed that he will be playing a civilian and citizen of the galaxy. He has revealed that his character gets pulled into the Jedi’s High Republic-era mission without any warning, and he has to learn to navigate the situation as a non-Jedi character.

Manny Jacinto is most famous for playing Jason Mendoza in The Good Place. He was also part of the miniseries Nine Perfect Strangers and the movie I Want You Back.

Others in the cast list of The Acolyte

Here is a list of the other cast members and their roles in The Acolyte:

Jodie Turner-Smith will join in the role of a powerful leader

Rebecca Henderson will join as Vernestra Rwoh

Charlie Barnett will play a Jedi Knight

Dean-Charles Chapman will be portraying another Jedi

Joonas Suotamo will portray a Wookiee Jedi

Carrie-Anne Moss is joining in an undisclosed role

Watch this space for more updates on The Acolyte.