Who is TJ Stukes? Closer look at former basketball player in 'Squid Games: The Challenge'

TJ Stukes may be a name that basketball fans who can’t wait to watch “Squid Games: The Challenge” are familiar with. Netflix isn’t releasing Season 2 of the popular series just yet but will be introducing a reality “challenge” version.

Stukes will be one of 456 contestants who will vie for the $4.56 million prize, which will be the biggest in the streaming giant’s history. The reality show will not have the gory deaths of the series but is expected to draw viewers.

Stukes is a Bronx, New York native who was born in 1984 and grew up in foster care. He spent most of his childhood years in the area and in Mount Vernon, New York.

Later in life, Stukes ended up in Kansas, where his basketball career began. He initially played for Independence Community College before starring for Pittsburg State University. In 2009, he signed to play for the Harlem Wizards and became known as “Tomahawk” Stukes.

The Wizards is a professional basketball team that tours the US to raise funds for charitable organizations, schools, and foundations. TJ Stukes, an athletic 6-foot-8 forward, quickly earned his spot on the team. He was one of their most appreciated players whose main purpose was to entertain with trick shots, alley-oop dunks, and fancy assists.

Stukes retired in March this year and has been an assistant basketball coach for Northern New Mexico College. His wife, Samantha, whom he met in Kansas during his collegiate playing days, is also part of the coaching staff.

TJ Stukes is a veteran of the “Squid Game”

TJ Stukes may have a little advantage over most of the contestants of “Squid Game: The Challenge.” The former Harlem Wizards player appeared in episode three of the series called “Warships.” He played the role of a captain for one of the teams in the episode. How that edge will translate into the “challenge” remains to be seen.

In 2021, Stukes also participated in another reality show called “The Cube.” Together with his wife, Samantha, they won $50K in the said made-for-TV competition.

TJ Stukes’ familiarity doesn’t just start and end with the “Squid Game.” Adam Sandler gave him a role in the Netflix movie “Hustle.” To make it easier for him, Sandler made him a coach, which is what he does in real life.

Season 2 of the “Squid Game” is reportedly going to come out late in 2024. For now, Stukes and 456 contestants will take on the challenge of winning the $4.56 million prize.

